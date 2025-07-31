123Invent Inventor Develops Smart Panel Garage Door (BDH-321)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to make a garage door more functional by additional various options such as ventilation fans, heating/cooling modulars, or solar panels," said an inventor,from Washington, D.C., "so I invented the SMART PANEL GARAGE DOOR. My design also enables you to change the appearance of the garage door for added style."

The invention provides a modular smart panel garage door. In doing so, it would dramatically increase the functional utility of a garage door. As a result, it enables the owner to utilize heating, ventilation, air conditioning, television, etc. It also could enhance the appearance of the garage door. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial building applications.

The SMART PANEL GARAGE DOOR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Nicholas Lee at 202-352-1532 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

