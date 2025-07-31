Dental Implants & Bone Grafts To Hit $11.8B By 2031, Driven By Aesthetics, And Regenerative Advances Idata Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global dental implant and bone graft markets to hit $11.8B by 2031, driven by aging populations, aesthetic demand, and regenerative material advances.

A new 2025 Global Dental Implant and Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Reports reveal that the combined global markets are projected to grow from $7.9 Billion in 2024 to approximately $11.8 billion by 2031.

Key growth drivers include increasing access to dental care, rising demand for aesthetic tooth replacement, and advancements in regenerative biomaterials.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, this report offers critical insights for dental device manufacturers, DSOs, and strategic decision-makers. It outlines how shifting patient preferences, demographic changes, and technological innovation are reshaping dental implantology and regenerative bone graft solutions.

Implants Surge on Aesthetic Demand; Bone Grafts Grow with Regenerative Tech

With aging populations, heightened awareness of oral health, and a global push for minimally invasive solutions, dental implants and final abutments are seeing steady growth. Single-tooth replacements and CAD/CAM custom abutments are driving adoption, especially in markets with rising disposable income and insurance coverage.

In parallel, dental bone graft substitutes (DBGS) are benefiting from advancements in regenerative materials such as titanium-reinforced membranes, DBM putties, and hybrid allografts. Greater expertise among dental professionals and increasing use of membranes in complex procedures are boosting premium product uptake.

Regional Highlights

.United States: The largest market, with implants projected to reach $3.1B and bone grafts over $1B by 2031. Growth is supported by GP implant training and premium regenerative products, though economic pressure is driving value-segment adoption.

.Europe: Dental implants face cost sensitivity, shifting growth to value and discount segments, while allografts gain popularity in bone grafts.

.Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, reaching $2.7B in implants and $1.1B in DBGS by 2031. Regulatory reforms and China's VBP policy are reshaping pricing and premium adoption.

.Latin America: Expected to double implant market size to over $1B by 2031, with bone grafts showing the highest CAGR (14.4%) despite tariff-related disruptions.

Key Insights from the Report:

-Aesthetic-Driven Growth: Rising preference for natural-looking tooth replacements boosts implant penetration over traditional bridges.

-Regenerative Innovation: New biomaterials and membranes enhance outcomes and support higher ASPs.

-Shifting Market Segments: Value implants gain traction in cost-sensitive regions, while premium solutions retain share where advanced training and infrastructure support complex procedures.

-Emerging Market Expansion: Infrastructure improvements and regulatory shifts open new growth opportunities across APAC and LATAM.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is designed for marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers within the dental implant and biomaterials manufacturers sector who are looking to make data-driven decisions in the high-growth dental implant and biomaterials market.

Explore the Market Reports

