2025-07-31 10:08:43
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Computer Modelling Group Ltd. : Today announced the acquisition of SeisWare International Inc., a software company specializing in geoscience solutions. Based in Calgary, SeisWare develops geoscience interpretation and field development software to support subsurface exploration and development projects. SeisWare's intuitive platform offers powerful tools for seismic interpretation, attribute analysis, geological mapping and 3D well design. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.70.

