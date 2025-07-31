4Media Group Reports Record First Half Of 2025 With Accelerated Growth And Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public Service Announcement (PSA) revenue triples; Atomik Research revenue up 34%; 200+ media tours reinforce earned media leadership

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group today announced a record start to the year, marked by impactful growth across key business units, new product rollouts and continued industry leadership in media tour execution.

“The first half of 2025 has been a strong start for 4media group,” said Ed Cyster, founder and global CEO.“We've seen a 34% year-over-year revenue increase for Atomik Research and nearly a threefold increase in PSA revenue – clear results of our expanded focus on public service announcement production and distribution, as well as PR survey services.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In the first six months of the year, 4media group executed over 200 media tours, reinforcing its position as a leader in broadcast public relations. The company's media relations team secured more than 3,000 bookings for brands and causes across local and national markets.

“Our team's commitment to excellence in media tours is second to none,” Cyster added.“Our people are our key differentiator, and it shows in the results they deliver every day.”

4media group entered 2025 with a strategic focus on product innovation and talent acquisition. In the first half of the year, the company introduced two new service offerings , made key new hires and earned two Telly Awards for excellence in video production.

“The second half of the year promises to be even more rewarding,” said Cyster.“I know our team will continue helping clients meet and exceed their communications goals in the months ahead.”

About 4media group

4media group is a global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results. Since 2008, we've helped the world's most influential organizations break through the noise with data-driven insights, compelling storytelling and flawless execution. Our full-service offering spans satellite media tours (SMTs), influencer and social campaigns, public service announcements, video production, paid media, PR surveys and beyond.

Our team spans from LA to NYC to London, blending global scale with local insight to deliver content that connects and campaigns that convert. Learn more at 4media-group.com .

