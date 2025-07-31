PM Modi And UAE President Discuss Bolstering Ties, Deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a phone call, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The two leaders, who spoke Wednesday, reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Prime Minister Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation. PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India.

"The two sides also addressed ways to bolster ties to serve mutual interests while fostering sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Modi affirmed their keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities to achieve further prosperity for their peoples," said the UAE President's office after the phone call.

It added that the UAE President wished PM Modi continued success in serving India and its people.

Last month, during his visit to Abu Dhabi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence in Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the common values of harmony and tolerance shared between India and UAE.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi today. He conveyed gratitude for the warm reception of the All-party delegation by His Highness and the UAE. They highlighted the shared ethos of harmony and tolerance of India and UAE," the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X on June 10.

Misri also met Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Federal National Council of UAE, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also discussed India-UAE Parliamentary cooperation.

Before the Foreign Secretary's visit, a high-level all-party delegation from India led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde concluded a successful and productive visit to the UAE, significantly enhancing India-UAE cooperation in combating terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan and Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi along with several other senior Emirati parliamentarians had expressed full solidarity with India as the high-level all-party delegation from India called on them in Abu Dhabi.

As the delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan, Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and said, "India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India."

The delegation then held substantive discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council, underscoring the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir.