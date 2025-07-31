403
Syrian FM says Syria seeks Russia’s backing to rebuild unity of nation
(MENAFN) Syria is turning to Russia for assistance as it attempts to rebuild internal unity following persistent sectarian unrest, according to the country’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani during his visit to Moscow.
The country has remained unstable since the ousting of former President Bashar Assad by a coalition headed by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) at the end of last year. Assad, previously a key ally of Russia, was succeeded by HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Although Assad was granted political asylum in Russia, Moscow has continued its commitment to supporting Syria.
In a joint press appearance with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, al-Shaibani acknowledged that the nation is currently facing “challenges and threats,” but also called the situation “an opportunity to build a united, strong Syria.”
“Relations between the Russian and Syrian peoples are of a historical nature,” he said, as cited by reports. “Today we are representing a new Syria... We are currently working to ensure the reunification of the people in Syria. And, of course, we are interested in Russia being there with us on this path.”
He emphasized Syria’s desire to foster “proper interaction and relations” with Moscow “based on cooperation and mutual respect.”
Lavrov responded by noting that Russia is closely observing the country’s transition and stands ready to support Syria’s stabilization efforts.
“We sincerely wish that the Syrian people, with whom we have long-standing friendship, cope with the challenges and fully normalize the situation,” he stated. Lavrov also expressed hope that President al-Sharaa will attend the Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October.
