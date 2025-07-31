OPI Announces Gelementtm, The Brand's First Gel For DIY Consumers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GELement formulas are vegan*, including a Base Coat to protect the natural nail, prevent staining, and provide strong adhesion; a No-Wipe Top Coat to deliver a high-shine, scratch resistant finish; thirty richly saturated, gel shades from the industry's color expert; and a high-quality curing lamp that's easy to use at home. The line's exclusive colors are long-lasting and durable, designed to last for weeks of wear. With a rainbow of shades, including neutrals, brights, crèmes, shimmers, and deep, dark hues, this new range spans both trendy and classic colors, with a shade for every mood or style. Ten of the shades are sister shades to iconic OPI hues, including Clawberry Margarita, Pompeii Me in Nails, BubbleYUM and Special O-Cajun-offering updated bright and bold versions of bestselling hues Strawberry Margarita, Pompeii Purple, Bubble Bath and Cajun Shrimp.

With an easy to apply formula and a compact 9mL bottle designed for personal use, this gel is ideal for DIY. GELement shades feature a cuticle-hugging Rush BrushTM that fans out when pressure is applied to deposit a thin layer of color for optimal curing. The consumer-friendly gel lamp is easy to use, easy to clean, and acetone-resistant, offering a 60-second curing time and a 4-finger cure with separate thumb cure. A USB charger makes it portable, allowing users to cure their nails anywhere, anytime.

"OPI is so excited to announce the launch of GELement, our first at-home gel system," exclaims OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "From product consistency to a special cuticle-hugging brush, every aspect of this line has been designed for consumers' ease of use. As the world's number one professional nail care brand, DIYers can expect the high-quality, consistent results for which OPI is well known."

To master the at-home gel manicure, OPI also introduces GELiversityTM, available on YouTube, where self-taught OPI-appointed nail gurus will teach the best of the best tips and tricks for nailing gel at home, helping consumers avoid common mistakes. OPI pros will offer additional support and tips, allowing consumers to learn how to properly prep, apply and remove gels.

Beginning June 10, 2025, OPI GELement will be available via Ulta. The line includes: Gel Essentials Kit featuring 1x Base Coat, 1x No-Wipe Top Coat, 1 box of 100 prep pads, 10x sticks, and 5x files for $59.99; Gel Removals Essentials Kit featuring 1 box of 20 Expert Touch Foil Removal Wraps, Expert Touch Lacquer Remover, 10x cuticle sticks, and 5x files for $24.99; individual GELement shades for $15.99 each; and the gel lamp for $39.99.

*No animal derived ingredients or by-products

ABOUT OPI

As the #1 salon brand worldwide, OPI is committed to providing unlimited color and the highest quality products, artistry, and techniques to professionals, newbies, and at-home gurus alike. OPI's Nail Lacquer, Nature Strong, Infinite Shine, RapiDry and Nail Envy® shades are formulated vegan*. GelColor with Intelli-Gel TechnologyTM and Powder Perfection shades are also vegan*, as well as HEMA-free. Known for its iconic shade names, award-winning rainbow of 200+ colors, and innovative products, OPI empowers users to embrace their authentic selves. OPI is for walking down the aisle and opening your own salon. It's for when you Ask For A Raise and take a Bubble Bath.

OPI was co-founded by Suzi Weiss-Fischmann in the 1980s. Also known as The First Lady of Nails, Suzi is an icon, a legend, and a true NAILblazer. Suzi's love of color changed the way we express ourselves from nail to toe. "In the 80s, OPI set out to permanently change the message of nails and give everyone a vast array of colors worthy of their strength and potential. OPI's vision has always been to help you express who you are and who you want to be." -- Suzi

OPI is a proud partner of The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. OPI helps to paint a more colorful future by encouraging self-expression in all forms. OPI's annual contribution to The Trevor Project continues to provide free and confidential 24/7 crisis services and train a record number of counselors to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQIA+ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. OPI's support will also go toward expanding The Trevor Project's innovative advocacy, research, and education programs, as well as TrevorSpace, an affirming online global community for LGBTQIA+ young people ages 13-24.

OPI nail lacquer is available in more than 100 countries. Together, let's make the world a more colorful place. For more information, please visit OPI. Follow @OPI and @OPI_professionals on Instagram, @OPI on TikTok and Facebook , @OPIProducts on YouTube and Pinterest , and @OPI_PRODUCTS on X . Find out more about OPI's Corporate Partnership with The Trevor Project by visiting: .

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: .

