2X Acquires Outbound Funnel, Expanding Comprehensive Revops And AI-Powered Go-To-Market Technology Services Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition broadens 2X's expertise across the entire GTM technology stack, delivering managed services for marketing, revenue operations, and sales technology implementation

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, today announced the acquisition of Outbound Funnel , a premier revenue operations consultancy specializing in AI-powered sales engagement and revenue intelligence platforms across the modern GTM technology stack. As the longest-standing partner for leading platforms including Gong, Outreach, SalesLoft, and 6sense, Outbound Funnel brings unparalleled expertise in implementation, optimization, and managed services. This strategic acquisition significantly expands 2X's revenue operations capabilities and reinforces its position as the definitive subscription-based services partner for comprehensive GTM transformation.

The acquisition brings together complementary expertise spanning the entire GTM technology ecosystem. Outbound Funnel has established itself as the first and longest-standing implementation partner across multiple sales engagement platforms, with over 800 Outreach implementations, 600+ Gong deployments, and hundreds of SalesLoft implementations. The company's deep cross-platform expertise enables complex migrations and integrations, including transformative projects like consolidating eight separate instances into a unified system for enterprise clients like Intercom, Siemens, Affirm, Asana, and Expensify.

Expanding Revenue Operations Excellence

This acquisition builds on 2X's strategic investments in revenue operations, including the recent acquisition of Intelligent Demand , which brought best-in-class RevOps capabilities to the 2X portfolio. Together, these acquisitions position 2X as the definitive partner for organizations seeking comprehensive revenue operations advisory and managed services.

"Revenue operations has become the strategic backbone of modern GTM organizations, and AI-powered sales engagement platforms are transforming how these teams operate," said Dom Colasante, CEO of 2X. "Outbound Funnel's position as the first and longest-standing partner across leading sales engagement platforms, combined with their expertise in AI-driven revenue intelligence and complex platform migrations, makes them the ideal addition to our comprehensive GTM services portfolio. Together, we're delivering the full spectrum of technology implementation and managed services that revenue leaders need."

AI-Powered GTM Technology Leadership

Outbound Funnel operates at the center of the AI-powered sales engagement ecosystem, with deep expertise across platforms leveraging conversation intelligence, predictive analytics, and automated workflows. The company's comprehensive partner network includes AI-driven platforms like Gong for revenue intelligence, MadKudu's AI prospecting tools, ChiliPiper's AI-powered demand conversion, and other next-generation technologies. This acquisition positions 2X as the definitive partner for organizations seeking to implement and optimize AI-powered GTM technology stacks with ongoing managed services support.

Strengthening GTM Technology Services

The addition of Outbound Funnel positions 2X as the premier subscription-based partner for GTM technology implementation and ongoing managed services. With Outbound Funnel's specialized expertise in revenue technology consulting, implementation, integration, project services, training, custom solutions, and managed services, 2X can now offer comprehensive subscription-based solutions that extend GTM technology vendors' capabilities with ongoing operational support and strategic advisory.

"We're thrilled to welcome the exceptional Outbound Funnel team to 2X," said Colasante. "Their deep technical expertise and proven success in transforming revenue operations through technology value realization perfectly complements our scalable managed services model. This acquisition brings top-tier talent from expert implementation consultants to revenue operations specialists who will help us deliver even greater value to our clients."

Validation from Technology Partners

The acquisition has garnered support from leading GTM technology companies, reflecting the strong partnerships Outbound Funnel has built across the ecosystem.

"We're excited about 2X's investment in the revenue intelligence ecosystem through this acquisition," said Rob Moyer, Global Head of Partnerships of Gong. "Outbound Funnel has been an exceptional implementation partner, and their expertise combined with 2X's comprehensive managed services model creates exceptional value for organizations looking to maximize their GTM technology investments."

Proven Success with Leading Organizations

Outbound Funnel's track record speaks to the quality of their team and approach across the entire GTM technology landscape. Their clients consistently report exceptional results, including 98% adoption rates across sales engagement platforms, 10% increases in win rates through AI-powered conversation intelligence, and significantly accelerated deployment timelines. The company's expertise spans from complex multi-year migration projects to ongoing optimization of AI-driven revenue operations.

"Outbound Funnel was instrumental in helping us maximize our AI-powered platform investments," said a Head of Enablement & Product Marketing at a leading technology company. "Their cross-platform expertise and deep understanding of AI-driven sales engagement tools enabled us to achieve incredible results with 98% adoption across our GTM teams and a 10% increase in win rate."

What's Next

"We're incredibly excited to join the 2X family and bring our comprehensive GTM technology expertise to their world-class managed services platform," said Curtis Ropp, Founder and CEO of Outbound Funnel. "From day one, we've been committed to helping organizations maximize the value of their entire sales engagement and revenue intelligence technology stack. As the first implementation partner across multiple leading platforms, we've built deep expertise in AI-powered conversation intelligence, sales automation, and complex migrations. Partnering with 2X allows us to scale this impact and deliver even greater value to clients who need both strategic implementation and ongoing operational support across their entire GTM technology ecosystem."

Curtis Ropp will join the 2X management team and continue to operate and grow Outbound Funnel, now a 2X company.

About 2X

2X is the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, helping GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model. Building on its foundation as the leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), 2X now provides end-to-end go-to-market solutions including marketing operations and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, revenue operations, sales technology implementation, and strategic consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

About Outbound Funnel

Outbound Funnel is a premier revenue operations consultancy specializing in AI-powered sales engagement and revenue intelligence technology implementation and optimization. As the first and longest-standing implementation partner across leading platforms including Outreach (800+ implementations), Gong (600+ deployments), and SalesLoft (hundreds of implementations), Outbound Funnel has helped thousands of organizations transform their revenue operations through expert deployment of AI-driven platforms and strategic advisory services. With a team of seasoned RevOps experts, Outbound Funnel empowers GTM teams to maximize their technology investments and drive measurable business outcomes. With a team of seasoned RevOps experts, Outbound Funnel empowers GTM teams to maximize their technology investments and drive measurable business outcomes.

About Recognize

Recognize is a distinguished investor and business builder focused on next-generation Digital Services companies. Headquartered in New York, the firm seeks to back visionary founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are building innovative businesses that leverage AI, software, and digital platforms to deliver transformative outcomes to enterprises. Recognize provides deep operational expertise, industry relationships, and strategic capital to drive accelerated growth of these specialized businesses. To learn more, visit .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit or follow us on X @insightpartners.

