Pharmaceutical Industry Competition Law Training Course Stay Ahead With Comprehensive Training On EU And UK Laws (ONLINE EVENT: October 10, 2025)
This comprehensive course is designed to equip professionals in the pharmaceutical sector with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of competition law. It will cover the full spectrum of competition law from cooperation with competitors, to abusive life-cycle management, disparagement and the use of IP, to trends in public and private enforcement.
The expert speakers focus on the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law in the EU and UK that apply to the pharmaceutical industry. This is an interactive session that uses case studies and real-world examples from industry to address how compliance works in practice.
By addressing critical legal and operational challenges, participants will gain a clear and pragmatic understanding of how competition law impacts the pharmaceutical supply chain and how this translates to making commercial decisions in their day-to-day activities.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Understand the role of competition law in the entire pharmaceutical supply chain Update your knowledge on relevant competition law for the pharma industry Learn about horizontal and vertical co-operation Explore portfolio management and dealing with next generation products Get to grips with quota systems and export bans Gain insights into how to be prepared for public enforcement and dawn raids Familiarise yourself with key developments in damages directives, class actions and litigation funding
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been specially designed for:
- In-house lawyers Compliance managers and regulatory affairs specialists Commercial and contracts managers R&D managers Procurement and supply chain personnel Business development managers Heads of legal departments and legal advisers Patent, IP, trade mark and licensing counsel
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and legal landscape
- Pharmaceutical supply chain & role of competition law Competition law: relevant legislation for the pharmaceutical industry Anticompetitive agreements Abuse of dominance Mergers Where to find help
Horizontal and vertical cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry
- Commercial agreements Distribution agreements Co-promotion and co-commercialisation R&D IP related agreements and licensing Technology transfer Industry associations and working groups
Unilateral conduct
- Life-cycle/portfolio management - dealing with next generation products Quota systems and export bans Pricing: rebates, discounts and excessive pricing Parallel trade Disparagement - what can you say about your competitors? IP-related abusive conduct
Case studies
Enforcement of competition law
- Public enforcement
- Dawn raid preparedness Leniency Continued regulatory focus on the pharmaceutical industry
- Key developments: Damages Directive/Class Actions/Litigation Funding Damages claims against pharmaceutical companies
