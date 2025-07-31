Skipclass Is Leading The Shift From Traditional Education To AI-Driven Upskilling

SkipClass , an AI-powered learning platform built to help ambitious young professionals and learners master high-leverage skills like sales, coding, finance and others, officially launched out of stealth. Founded by Raphael Assor, a former military service member and a self-taught software engineer, and Jared Zelman, a recent USC graduate, SkipClass is leading a new wave of AI learning that emphasizes active self-learning, simulation-based experiences, and skill-building rooted in real-world performance, not passive video watching.

Designed for the modern, self-driven learner, SkipClass blends proprietary AI with exclusive insights from some of the world's most respected thinkers and leaders. These include simulated AI professors modeled after exclusive content from experts like Robin Sharma, Richard Dawkins, Jimmy Carr, and George Church, capturing not just what they know, but how they think and teach.

“We help young professionals master high-level skills through real-world simulations, instant feedback, and personalized coaching from AI versions of the world's top thinkers and operators,” said Assor.

SkipClass was originally launched in 2024 as an AI research lab focused on performance-based learning design. The team quickly realized that today's learners weren't looking for another educational subscription; they wanted on-demand mastery, optimized for upskilling, execution, and long-term retention.

“Modern education is still too passive,” said Zelman.“We're building a new operating system for learning, something designed for speed, relevance, and mastery. Whatever your situation may be, SkipClass is for people who want to skip the fluff and level up fast.”

Unlike traditional edtech platforms that serve enterprises or institutions, SkipClass is a consumer-first product. It's designed for ambitious professionals and young learners looking to skip outdated methods and go straight to mastery on their own time, at their own pace.

Rather than relying on videos, lectures, or flashcards, SkipClass puts learners into immersive learning environments driven by AI professors. These experiences simulate real-world challenges , from negotiating deals to debugging code, paired with instant, contextual feedback. It's education built for performance, not just consumption.

As SkipClass exits stealth mode, the company plans to expand its roster of AI mentors, deepen its personalization engine, and strengthen its university collaborations-all while continuing to build a new standard for AI-powered skill building.