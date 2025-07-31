MHS Unveils 'MACS' Micro Aqua Cooling System To Tackle AI Semiconductor Heat In Datacenters

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) dramatically raises computational demands-such as creating over 700 million images within one week using ChatGPT (equivalent to the daily electricity consumption of approximately 67,000 U.S. households)-heat generation in AI semiconductors has become a pressing concern for datacenter operators.

South Korean tech firm MHS is introducing MACS (Micro Aqua Cooling System) - a cutting-edge liquid-based cooling solution that utilizes a microchannel structure to significantly enhance coolant flow and expand the heat-exchange surface area. This design delivers performance that far exceeds that of conventional water-cooling systems. MHS is actively validating MACS technology through expanding collaboration with Korean AI semiconductor fabless companies, including Furiosa AI and Rebellion AI, positioning itself at the forefront of datacenter cooling innovation.

“No matter how advanced AI semiconductors become, without effective cooling, they simply cannot perform at scale,” stated Jason Lim, CEO of MHS.“System availability ultimately depends on cooling technology,” he added. Lim emphasized that modern AI processors typically generate heat far exceeding one kilowatt, underscoring the necessity of liquid-cooling methods.

While immersion cooling-fully submerging servers in dielectric fluid-is under consideration industry-wide, Lim cautioned that its 'high infrastructure cost' and 'management complexity' make it impractical for many datacenter operators. In contrast, MACS utilizes narrow (tens to hundreds of micrometers) microchannels, optimized flow paths, and capillary-driven fluid dynamics to achieve effective heat removal even at modest flow rates.

Lim pointed to NVIDIA's AI H100 processor-which dissipates approximately 700W-and noted that future generations (“Blackwell,”“Rubin,” and“Panther”) could generate heat loads up to 1 kW per chip, intensifying the demand for highly effective and reliable cooling solutions.

In May, despite a global slowdown in venture capital investment, MHS secured Series A funding from WeVentures and Gyeongnam Venture Investment to accelerate the commercialization of MACS and expand R&D capacity.

With MACS poised to meet the rising demand for datacenter cooling, MHS plans to expand its international presence and explore partnerships with global AI infrastructure leaders.