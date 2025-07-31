DDA Plans Hot Air Balloon Activities At Four Sites Near Yamuna

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) In a first, Delhi residents will soon get a chance to enjoy the city's natural beauty while riding a hot air balloon as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has shortlisted an agency for this project to promote eco-tourism, an official said on Thursday.

A concept visualised under the guidance and supervision of Lt Governor V.K. Saxena will promote recreational activities at Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex and along the Yamuna bank at Asita and Baansera.

An official statement said that the private agency will be provided 3,600 sqm (60X60 m) space at each site for operation of the hot air balloons and its operations would commence within two months.

The selected agency has been awarded the task for three years, extendable up to maximum period of nine years.

Each day, four hour of flying time will be allowed. However, the DDA may extend it as per requirements, said the statement.

The private firm would operate the Balloon rides on a revenue sharing model and the pricing will be decided with approval of DDA.

“To ensure transparency and proper record keeping, all proceeds from ticketing will be credited to DDA's account,” it said.

The DDA has extensively worked on the Rejuvenation of River Yamuna and many projects are being developed on its bank including Asita, which was once an encroached land and now converted into green beautiful landscape.

Under L-G Saxena's guidance, the DDA has developed Baansera Bamboo Park at Sarai Kale Khan, which was once a construction and demolition waste dumping site. It has now transformed into a bamboo-themed park with over 30,000 bamboos, three water bodies and a musical fountain.

Yamuna Sports Complex, located at Surajmal Vihar, is the biggest sports complex developed by the DDA and Commonwealth Games Sports Complex was developed in 2010 for the international sporting event.