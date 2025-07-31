Pavmed To Hold A Business Update Conference Call And Webcast On August 14, 2025
Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time
NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D. , PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath , PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results.
The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed . Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "PAVmed Business Update" to join.
Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed .
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics (Nasdaq: LUCD ), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device-the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.
For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed .
For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx .
For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth .
SOURCE PAVmed Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment