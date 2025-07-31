Pavmed To Hold A Business Update Conference Call And Webcast On August 14, 2025

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D. , PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath , PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed . Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "PAVmed Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed .

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics (Nasdaq: LUCD ), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device-the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed .

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx .

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth .

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.

