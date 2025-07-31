Petco Celebrates 60 Years Of Where The Pets Go To Live Their Best Lives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're returning to the heart and soul of our brand," said Petco CEO Joel Anderson . "Petco has been helping pets thrive for 60 years and, for our birthday, this year we're giving our customers the gifts. Pets bring such joy, fun and authenticity to our lives, and this milestone in our company's history is the perfect time to honor the bond that makes every pet and pet parent relationship so special."

In its six-decade history, Petco has been where the pets go for the grocery store, salon, doctor's office, and pharmacy - plus, all the belly rubs, tail wags and other moments in between. Now, the retailer is serving up even more ways for pets to celebrate, feast and enjoy.

How to Celebrate:



Dogust: On Friday, Aug. 1, the universal rescue dog birthday, Petco locations nationwide welcome pups for a "sniffari" and free treat from the Treat Bar with the secret code "it's my barkday."

Clear the Shelters: Petco stores across the country will host pet adoption events on Saturday, Aug. 2, in partnership with national nonprofit Petco Love and Hill's . Customers can receive $10 off supplies with a $45 Hill's purchase now through Aug. 10 in-store and through Aug. 15 on petco .

Free Tastings: In stores, customers can enjoy free samples from fan-favorite fresh and frozen brands, including Stella & Chewy's on Aug. 9, Instinct on Aug. 23, and Merrick or JustFoodForDogs on Aug. 30

Bark at the Big Screen at Petco Park: On Tuesday, Aug. 12, in Petco's hometown of San Diego, the retailer is hosting dogs and their people for an epic showing of "The Sandlot" at Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Adult tickets are $15 and dog tickets are $5, available now.

Petco's 60th Birthday Bash: On Saturday, Aug. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. local time, Petco invites pets and families into stores nationwide for its 60th Birthday Bash, offering free giveaways, exclusive promotions and more.



The first 60 customers at each store will receive a free gift bag, featuring a reusable tote and dog/cat toys and treats. Customers can also enjoy items marked down to 60 cents, such as toys and treats.



In addition to a dehydrated food tasting event from The Honest Kitchen , customers will receive exclusive coupons, birthday cake recipe cards and kid-friendly activity sheets.

From Aug. 3 through 17, customers can spend $60 and get $10 off in-store and online. National Dog Day: On Tuesday, Aug. 26, pet parents can celebrate their canine companions with special deals, Petco's exclusive celebrations collection , and an Instagram giveaway for a chance to win a Petco shopping spree.

Visit petco/60years for the latest details on fun in-store events.

Pets and pet parents can celebrate 60 years of Petco at stores nationwide, petco and via the Petco app. Petco offers convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery.

About Petco:

We're proud to be "where the pets go" to find everything they need to live their best lives for more than 60 years - from their favorite meals and toys, to trusted supplies and expert support from people who get it, because we live it. We believe in the universal truths of pet parenthood - the boundless boops, missing slippers, late night zoomies and everything in between. And we're here for it. Every tail wag, every vet visit, every step of the way. We nurture the pet-human bond in the aisles of more than 1,500 Petco stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. Customers experience our exclusive selection of pet care products, services, expertise and membership offerings in stores and online at petco , and on the Petco app . In 1999, we founded Petco Love . Together, we support thousands of local animal welfare groups nationwide, and have helped find homes for ~7 million animals through in-store adoption events.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.