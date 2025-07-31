SHARC Energy Ships SHARC WET Systems To US Government-Affiliated Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc . (CSE: SHRC ) (FSE: IWIA ) (OTCQB: INTWF ) ("SHARC Energy" or the“Company”), a world leader in wastewater energy transfer (“WET”) , is proud to announce the shipment of two SHARC 880 WET Systems to a U.S. government-affiliated project. Further information about the project will be released at a later stage. SHARC Energy's Wastewater Energy Transfer technology continues to gain momentum in the United States and beyond. Most recently, SHARC Energy's innovative systems were featured in a Wall Street Journal article spotlighting the emerging role of WET in sustainable infrastructure . This milestone shipment underscores the Company's expanding influence and highlights the increasing adoption of WET solutions as cities and governments seek scalable, low-carbon alternatives for heating, cooling and potable hot water. For more information regarding SHARC Energy and its projects, please visit . About SHARC Energy



SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as"District Energy". SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

