Lisata Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide A Business Update On Thursday, August 7, 2025
Those wishing to participate must register for the conference call by way of the following link: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER . Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details with dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A live webcast of the call will also be accessible under the Investors & News section of Lisata's website and will be available for replay beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call for 12 months.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative short film . For more information on the Company, please visit .
Contact:
Investors:
Lisata Therapeutics
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: ...
Media:
ICR Healthcare
Elizabeth Coleman
Account Supervisor
Phone: 203-682-4783
Email: ...
