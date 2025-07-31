Bitfufu To Report Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results On August 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. markets open on August 15, 2025.

The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 15, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: BitFuFu Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, please visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

For general inquiries:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

BitFuFu Media Relations

