Scality Releases Open Source COSI And CSI Drivers To Streamline Kubernetes Object And File Storage Provisioning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration brings seamless storage access to Scality RING and ARTESCA for cloud-native development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the release of two open source Kubernetes drivers:



A Container Object Storage Interface (COSI) driver, compatible with any S3-compatible object storage solution-including Scality's RING and ARTESCA A Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver that allows Kubernetes to provision file storage directly from RING S3 buckets



COSI is an open Kubernetes standard that enables cloud-native applications to provision and consume object storage - such as S3 buckets - using familiar Kubernetes APIs and workflows. Much like the CSI standard for file storage, COSI brings object storage into the Kubernetes ecosystem as a first-class resource. Scality's COSI driver automates bucket provisioning, credential management, and access controls - eliminating the need for manual configuration or custom scripts.

CSI is an open source interface that enables native Kubernetes integration. It allows developers to provision, attach, mount, and manage file storage volumes directly within their Kubernetes workflows, leveraging massive scale out capabilities of RING.

Users gain streamlined S3 storage operations for both object and file storage

These latest Scality innovations empower organizations and cloud service providers to streamline operations and accelerate development by allowing applications to dynamically request object storage resources using standard Kubernetes APIs. The COSI and CSI drivers automatically handle the backend provisioning of S3 buckets, identity and access management (IAM) credentials, and access configuration all without user intervention.

“Our new COSI and CSI drivers bridge the gap between Kubernetes-native application development and enterprise-grade object storage,” said Erwan Girard, Chief Product Officer, Scality Inc.“By leveraging the standard S3 and IAM APIs - instead of proprietary protocols - we're providing developers with a completely transparent, standards-based interface for scalable, secure, persistent storage.”

Fully integrated Kubernetes storage, delivered via open source

Unlike alternate methods that require manual configuration or custom scripting, the Scality COSI driver tightly integrates with Kubernetes orchestration. Application developers can simply define bucket claims and access resources within their Kubernetes manifests. The driver automates the creation of S3 buckets on Scality RING, generates user credentials, and stores them securely in Kubernetes for use - all within seconds.

This seamless developer experience is made possible through Scality's commitment to Kubernetes-native workflows and open-source innovation. Both the COSI and complementary CSI drivers are available as open-source projects, giving users full transparency and flexibility.

“By releasing our COSI and CSI drivers as open source, we're contributing to the broader Kubernetes and cloud-native ecosystem,” said Girard.“This aligns with our long-standing philosophy of openness and customer choice and reflects our leadership in delivering next-generation solutions for modern applications.”

Automatic S3 bucket access for Kubernetes workloads

The new COSI driver for RING is especially valuable for enterprises and cloud service providers that rely on Kubernetes as a foundation for scalable applications and need integrated access to object storage that is both performant and cost-effective. Whether operating in a private data center or a multi-tenant cloud platform, users benefit from:





Kubernetes-native provisioning of S3-compatible object storage

Fully automated credential and bucket management via IAM integration

Open source availability for transparency and extensibility Support for Scality RING, the industry's fastest object store, also available in all-flash (RING XP) for high-performance workloads



Optional file system support via Scality's CSI driver

The new Scality open source drivers support a broad range of use cases including cloud-native development, DevOps workflows, data pipeline integration, and multi-tenant SaaS platforms. In addition to Scality's COSI driver, the CSI driver enables file-based access for Kubernetes workloads that require access to a POSIX-like file system volume while still benefiting from the scalability and cost-efficiency of object storage behind the scenes. This is particularly useful for service providers looking to implement pay-as-you-go billing models that enable users to only pay for what they consume, rather than over-provisioning fixed-capacity file system volumes.

“Scality's S3 object storage easily scales with demand, provides fast, easy access to data, and offers advanced protection to ensure uninterrupted business operations,” said Jeyhun Garayev, Director of Information Technology Department, AzInTelecom.“The RING environment gives us the flexibility to adapt and expand our infrastructure as our business evolves.”

Available now for Scality RING, ARTESCA and the open source community

The new COSI driver is compatible with both Scality RING and ARTESCA, while the CSI driver is fully qualified for use with Scality RING, the company's industry-leading object storage platform. The drivers are available at no additional cost for licensed RING and ARTESCA customers and are provided as part of the standard implementation toolkit. As open source software, the code is publicly accessible for evaluation and customization. To access the COSI and CSI drivers for RING/ARTESCA and related documentation, visit:





COSI driver: CSI driver:

Read more about our open source COSI driver for Kubernetes in our latest blog:



About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges - growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world's most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit and our blog .

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

...