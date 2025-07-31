403
The Integrated Transport Centre in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an Launches Two Rest Stops for Delivery Bike Riders in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi, Thursday, July 31, 2025– The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has inaugurated two new rest stops dedicated to delivery bike riders in Rabdan and Shakhbout City in Abu Dhabi. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, is part of a joint effort to improve working conditions and enhance road safety for delivery riders.
This initiative addresses the daily challenges faced by delivery riders. It is part of a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of services provided to them, ensuring a safe and comfortable working environment, especially during the hot summer months. It also aligns with the “Summer Without Accidents” campaign and reflects both entities’ commitment to supporting this vital workforce, which is considered a cornerstone of the logistics and delivery sector. The initiative also embodies the values of the “Year of Community 2025” and underscores the importance of social cohesion and improving the quality of life for all segments of society.
The rest stops are equipped with essential amenities to ensure rider comfort, including shaded and air-conditioned areas, comfortable seating, cold drinking water, and charging points for electronic devices. Safety and sustainability elements were also considered in the design, featuring amenities such as fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and dedicated parking areas equipped with tire air pumps. Additionally, both rest stops are environmentally friendly and powered by solar energy, in line with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability principles.
Eng Abdulla Hamad Al Eryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the ITC, stated that this initiative aligns with the Centre’s ongoing efforts to improve the working conditions of delivery riders. He noted that providing safe and comfortable facilities helps increase their commitment to road safety rules and enhances the efficiency of this essential sector, which plays a key role in the transport and services ecosystem. He added that this initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s broader efforts to achieve balanced and sustainable development that supports the overall quality of life in the emirate.
H.E. Faisal Al Hammoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “This project reflects our commitment at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to supporting all segments of society and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi. Through this collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, we aim to provide a safe and comfortable work environment for delivery bike riders, whose work is crucial to providing efficient delivery service across the city. This collaboration also falls under the Authority's 'From the Community to the Community' initiative, which aims to strengthen community engagement and commemorate projects funded through community contributions in support of key social priorities. The initiative contributes to reinforcing social cohesion and promoting a culture of giving, in alignment with the goals of the Year of Community 2025.”The initiative was met with strong appreciation from delivery bike riders, who expressed their gratitude and emphasised that the new rest stops will help ease the strain of long work hours, especially under intense heat, and praised the efforts to improve their working conditions.
This step reflects the ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop infrastructure and logistical services that promote safety across Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a smart and sustainable city that embraces all segments of society and meets their evolving needs.
