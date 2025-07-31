Signature Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For The Initial Mineral Resource For The Lingman Lake Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for the Lingman Lake Mine Project in Ontario, Canada has been filed and is the basis for the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Lingman Lake Mine Project in the Kenora District, Ontario. The report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Lingman Lake Mine Project, Ontario, Canada for Signature Resources, LTD." has an effective date of May 31, 2025. This report has been prepared by the independent firm of Watts, Griffis and McOuat ("WGM") Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The MRE is a culmination of a total of 240 diamond drill holes including 33,309 assayed samples, for a combined length of 43,222 metres ("m"). The MRE (Table 1) consists of an Indicated resource of 2.15 million tonnes with an average grade of 1.38 grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au") for an estimated 95,200 ounce of gold ("oz Au"), plus an inferred resource of 18.4 million tonnes with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au totalling 674,320 oz Au. About 5% of the gold ounces are outside of the statistical gold-grade capping and estimation was relatively insensitive to cutoff (Table 2) and modeling methodology. The current resource pit shell extends 1.6 kilometres ("km") (West to East) with a maximum width of ~400 m and a maximum depth of about 340 m below surface.







Table 1- Lingman Lake Deposit Mineral Resource Statement **

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



**A total of 240 diamond drill holes including 33,309 assayed samples, for a combined length of 43,222.59 m were used in mineral resource estimation. 72 historical drill holes from 1945 and one drill hole from 1973 were excluded from the mineral resource estimate. WGM was unable to verify these drill holes due to lack of a core, lack of assay certificates and logs, no physical collar location, and lack of downhole surveys. A zero value was assigned to all unsampled intervals which intersected mineralized zones by WGM. WGM has reviewed the database and is satisfied with the integrity of the drilling database. WGM believes it is suitable for a median mineral resource estimation. The MRE has been prepared for the Lingman Lake Deposit in accordance with NI 43-101 and the current CIM definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (November 2019).

With the higher grades that reside in the upper portion of the deposit the resource is not highly sensitive to changes in the cut-off grade. The MRE is reported using a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. If the cut-off grade is raised to 1.00 g/t Au, estimated ounces would be approximately 531,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 1.99 g/t Au.







Table 2- Resource Sensitivity to Cut-Off Grade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The structures hosting the mineralization remain open to further drilling both east, west and at depth. Modeling indicated the potential for a further mineralization outside the pit shell that could be brought in with additional drilling and an extension of the conceptual pit shell during a future mineral resource update. For additional highlights of the initial MRE, please refer to the June 30,2025 press release , "Signature Resources Releases Initial Resource for Lingman Lake Gold Deposit Hosted within a Single Open Pit".

With this MRE completed, the Company has identified several opportunities to expand this resource with a targeted drill program of approximately 6,000 m in 2025. The Company is currently completing the design of this program but will focus on three key areas: 1) expanding the mineral resource laterally, 2) infilling identified gaps in the existing drilling, and 3) extending our knowledge of the deposit at depth that will allow the mineral resource to capture ounces that fall just outside of the current pit design. Some of these holes will also be designed to test the deeper extensions of the mineralization and expansion of the high-grade gold domains in the Lingman Lake Deposit.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations.

The mineral resource estimate presented herein represent the first mineral resource estimate that has been prepared for Lingman Lake deposit in accordance with NI 43-101 and the current CIM definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (November 2019). There are 313 drill holes in the database provided to WGM related to Lingman Lake property. The current mineral resource estimate for the Lingman Lake property prepared by WGM utilizes results from 240 core boreholes drilled by previous owners of the property during the period of 1987 to 2024. The mineral resource estimation work was completed by Mr. Farshid Ghazanfari, M.Sc., P.Geo., WGM Associate Resource Geologist, an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined in NI 43-101. Additional preparers of the technical report from WGM include: Gerhard Kiessling, P.Geo., Associate Geologist; Marti Frennan, P.Eng., Associate Mining Engineer; Cameron Finlayson, Manager, Exploration Services and Jeff Plate, CFA, P. Geo., Vice Presidetn, Mineral Economics and Business Development. In the opinion of WGM, the resource evaluation reported herein is a reasonable representation of the global gold resources found in the Lingman property at the current level of sampling. The mineral resources were estimated in conformity with generally accepted CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices guidelines and are reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine ( ).