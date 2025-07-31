KP Launches 'Ilmpact' Programme To Bring 80,000 Out-Of-School Children Back Into Classrooms

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally launched the ILMpact Programme in collaboration with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the British Council.

The initiative aims to reintegrate out-of-school children into the education system and improve the overall quality of education in the province.

The programme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar.

The event was attended by Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai, British Council Country Director James Hampson, education department officials, and representatives from partner organizations.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to not only providing education but ensuring quality education for every child.

Also Read: Sea Salt Discovery Sparks New Lead in Humaira Asghar Case

He announced that this year's target is to eliminate the shortage of desks and chairs in schools, with the required funds already allocated.

Key Features of the ILMpact Programme:

The programme will benefit 80,000 out-of-school children across eight districts: Battagram, Mansehra, Swabi, Buner, Shangla, Khyber, Mohmand, and Dera Ismail Khan.

It includes teacher training, development of master trainers, and capacity building of Parent-Teacher Committees (PTCs).

Special attention will be given to the education of girls, children with disabilities, underprivileged groups, and minority communities.

An extensive awareness campaign will be launched to promote girls' education.

The chief minister noted that 1.3 million children were enrolled in schools during the past year, and the goal for this year is to enroll another 1 million.

“An educated mother raises an educated nation, and only informed and educated societies can achieve progress,” he said.

Budget and Additional Initiatives:

21% of the current fiscal year's education budget has been allocated to primary and secondary education.

The recruitment of 18,000 teachers is underway.

Free books, stationery, and school bags will be distributed to students in government schools.

In closing, Chief Minister Gandapur thanked all partner organizations and expressed hope that the ILMpact Programme will serve as a milestone in transforming the educational landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa