UN Chief Addresses Rising Global Instability
(MENAFN) In a message delivered on Thursday, the UN secretary-general issued a stern caution about a "dangerous drift" away from key commitments, emphasizing that human rights are increasingly "under assault" and the space for democratic expression is steadily "shrinking."
Speaking via video at the Helsinki+50 Conference, Antonio Guterres highlighted that "war continues to rage on the European continent," while mutual confidence between nations is deteriorating.
He reiterated that the erosion of democratic space and attacks on human rights are deeply troubling, particularly as disinformation fuels fear and polarizes societies.
Guterres warned, "We are witnessing a dangerous drift away from commitments that have safeguarded peaceful generations," pointing to a broader decline in respect for the principles that have underpinned international stability in past decades.
Despite these growing concerns, the UN chief affirmed that the values embedded in the UN Charter — as well as those reflected in the Helsinki Final Act — such as sovereignty, respect for territorial boundaries, and peaceful coexistence, "remain our moral and strategic compacts."
He called for a renewed dedication to these principles, urging: "Let us recommit to the spirit of Helsinki by stressing regional partnerships to renew multilateralism by principled leadership to uphold international law and by forging unity of purpose to build a future of mutual respect, resilience, and shared prosperity."
The Helsinki+50 Conference, organized by Finland, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act.
Originally agreed upon during the Cold War, the accord aimed to enhance East-West relations through addressing matters of security, economy, and human welfare.
