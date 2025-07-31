PPL Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Announces 2025 second-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.25.

Achieves 2025 second-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.32 versus $0.38 in 2024, with lower results primarily due to timing and weather.

Reaffirms 2025 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share; expects to achieve at least the midpoint of $1.81 per share. Reaffirms 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth targets through at least 2028; expects to achieve EPS growth in the top half of targeted growth range. ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) today announced second-quarter 2025 reported earnings (GAAP) of $183 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with second-quarter 2024 reported earnings of $190 million, or $0.26 per share. PPL reported earnings of $597 million, or $0.80 per share, for the first six months of 2025, compared with the reported earnings of $497 million, or $0.67 per share, for the first six months of 2024. Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2025 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $240 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with $282 million, or $0.38 per share, a year ago. The decline was primarily due to several anticipated factors, including the timing of certain operating costs and true-ups, as well as favorable weather in the second quarter of 2024 and higher interest expense. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2025 were $684 million, or $0.92 per share, compared with $684 million, or $0.92 per share, for the first six months of 2024. "Across PPL, we continue to gain momentum in executing our utility of the future strategy," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "We are significantly enhancing the reliability and resiliency of our electric and gas networks to better protect against severe weather. We are advancing a cleaner energy mix while maintaining our unwavering commitment to safety, affordability and reliability. Moreover, we are at the forefront of innovation, integrating cutting-edge technology across all aspects of our business to deliver superior outcomes for our customers and shareowners." Sorgi continued, "We are also making substantial progress in delivering on our financial commitments to shareowners. We anticipate strong earnings growth in the second half of 2025, driven by higher returns on capital investments and lower O&M year over year, in line with our business plan. We remain confident about achieving at least the midpoint of our 2025 forecast and are reaffirming our ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share with a midpoint of $1.81 per share." "Importantly, we also continue to focus on engaging with key stakeholders to strengthen resource adequacy and power economic development that benefits the regions we serve and enhances America's competitiveness," added Sorgi. "This month, we were excited to announce our joint venture with Blackstone Infrastructure to build, own and operate new electric generation stations to power data centers under long-term energy services agreements. This is just another example of how we are developing innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in today's energy landscape." In conjunction with today's earnings announcement, PPL reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings per share (EPS) and dividend growth through at least 2028, with EPS growth expected to be in the top half of the targeted range. The company's projected growth is based off its 2025 forecast midpoint of $1.81 per share. Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Details As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings by Segment



2nd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2025

2024

2025

2024 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.17

$ 0.18

$ 0.47

$ 0.44 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.19

0.21

0.44

0.40 Rhode Island Regulated (0.02)

0.01

0.07

0.10 Corporate and Other (0.09)

(0.14)

(0.18)

(0.27) Total $ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.80

$ 0.67

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

2025

2024 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.01)

$ - Pennsylvania Regulated -

-

-

(0.02) Rhode Island Regulated (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.04) Corporate and Other (0.03)

(0.09)

(0.07)

(0.19) Total $ (0.07)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.25)

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

2025

2024 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.48

$ 0.44 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.19

0.21

0.44

0.42 Rhode Island Regulated 0.01

0.04

0.11

0.14 Corporate and Other (0.06)

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.08) Total $ 0.32

$ 0.38

$ 0.92

$ 0.92

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the second quarter of 2025 included net special item after-tax charges of $57 million, or $0.07 per share, primarily attributable to PPL's IT transformation and integration-related expenses and adjustments associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2024 included net special item after-tax charges of $92 million, or $0.12 per share, primarily attributable to integration-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2025 included net special-item after-tax charges of $87 million, or $0.12 per share, primarily attributable to PPL's IT transformation and integration-related expenses and adjustments associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the first six months of 2024 included net special-item after-tax charges of $187 million, or $0.25 per share, primarily attributable to integration-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025 were even compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes, largely due to weather, offset by other factors.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2025 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2025 increased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher sales volumes, largely due to weather, lower operating costs and higher earnings from additional capital investments.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operating costs, the timing of a transmission revenue true-up and other factors, partially offset by higher transmission revenue from additional capital investments.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2025 increased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2025 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher transmission revenue from additional capital investments, higher sales volumes largely due to weather, and distribution regulatory rider recovery, partially offset by higher operating costs and other factors.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operating costs due to timing and other factors, partially offset by higher distribution revenue from capital investments.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2025 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operating costs and other factors, partially offset by higher distribution revenue from capital investments.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2025 increased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2025 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense.

2025 Earnings Forecast

PPL's 2025 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range is $1.75 to $1.87 per share, with a midpoint of $1.81 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit .

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about second-quarter 2025 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 31. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at /investors for 90 days after the call.

Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-844-512-2926. International participants should call 1-412-317-6300. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 9662929. Callers can access the webcast link at /investors under "Events."



Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" or "Ongoing Earnings" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:



Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt. Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: strategic acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or similar transactions and our ability to consummate these business transactions, integrate the acquired entities or realize expected benefits from them; pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; volatility in or the impact of other changes on financial markets, commodity prices and economic conditions, including inflation; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; PPL Corporation's stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 294

$ 306 Accounts receivable 1,120

1,037 Unbilled revenues 418

485 Fuel, materials and supplies 504

511 Regulatory assets 303

320 Other current assets 284

221 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 41,171

40,391 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 9,950

9,682 Regulated utility plant, net 31,221

30,709 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 80

79 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 33

29 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 47

50 Construction work in progress 3,088

2,390 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 34,356

33,149 Noncurrent regulatory assets 2,055

2,060 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,559

2,561 Other noncurrent assets 470

419 Total Assets $ 42,363

$ 41,069







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 1,286

$ 303 Long-term debt due within one year 1,219

551 Accounts payable 1,135

1,196 Other current liabilities 1,338

1,283 Long-term debt 15,292

15,952 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,611

3,467 Accrued pension obligations 294

317 Asset retirement obligations 141

136 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,335

3,335 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 426

452 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,351

12,354 Treasury stock (902)

(928) Earnings reinvested 3,027

2,835 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190)

(184) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 42,363

$ 41,069





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Revenues $ 2,025

$ 1,881

$ 4,529

$ 4,185















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 192

181

426

390 Energy purchases 388

275

947

795 Other operation and maintenance 614

623

1,212

1,249 Depreciation 324

319

646

635 Taxes, other than income 101

93

214

181 Total Operating Expenses 1,619

1,491

3,445

3,250















Operating Income 406

390

1,084

935















Other Income (Expense) - net 23

32

51

54















Interest Expense 199

182

389

361















Income Before Income Taxes 230

240

746

628















Income Taxes 47

50

149

131















Net Income $ 183

$ 190

$ 597

$ 497















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners













Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.81

$ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.80

$ 0.67















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 739,276

737,748

738,986

737,630 Diluted 742,541

739,563

741,972

739,191

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 597

$ 497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 646

635 Amortization 49

47 Defined benefit plans - income (30)

(35) Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 104

114 Other 3

10 Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (91)

162 Accounts payable (167)

(167) Unbilled revenues 63

74 Fuel, materials and supplies 13

4 Prepayments (56)

(107) Taxes payable 40

(21) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 64

(74) Accrued interest (5)

21 Other (52)

(57) Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (7)

(7) Other (56)

(48) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,115

1,048







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,723)

(1,266) Other investing activities 10

5 Net cash used in investing activities (1,713)

(1,261)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt -

1,148 Payment of common stock dividends (392)

(367) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 983

(603) Other financing activities (14)

(23) Net cash provided by financing activities 577

155







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (21)

(58) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 339

382 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 318

$ 324







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at June 30, $ 450

$ 288

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)

























Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered(2) 8,426

8,587

(1.9) %

18,569

18,214

1.9 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 7,043

7,158

(1.6) %

14,846

14,612

1.6 % Wholesale(3) 268

130

106.2 %

707

297

138.0 % Total 7,311

7,288

0.3 %

15,553

14,909

4.3 %























Total 15,737

15,875

(0.9) %

34,122

33,123

3.0 %





(1) Excludes the Rhode Island Regulated segment electricity sales as revenues are decoupled from volumes delivered. (2) Includes estimated volumes for industrial customers that were not billed during the period. (3) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



2nd Quarter 2025 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 126

$ 139

$ (17)

$ (65)

$ 183 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($1)(2) -

-

-

4

4 Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4(3) -

-

-

(13)

(13) IT transformation, net of tax of $2, $1, $4(4) (5)

-

(3)

(16)

(24) Energy efficiency programs settlement(5) -

-

2

-

2 Office relocation and related costs, net of tax of $0, $0(6) (1)

(1)

-

-

(2) Post TSA adjustments, net of tax of $7(7) -

-

(24)

-

(24) Total Special Items (6)

(1)

(25)

(25)

(57) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 132

$ 140

$ 8

$ (40)

$ 240









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.17

$ 0.19

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.25 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs(2) -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Acquisition integration(3) -

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02) IT transformation(4) (0.01)

-

-

(0.02)

(0.03) Post TSA adjustments(7) -

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03) Total Special Items (0.01)

-

(0.03)

(0.03)

(0.07) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.18

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ (0.06)

$ 0.32





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses and received insurance reimbursement related to litigation associated with its former affiliate, Talen Montana, LLC and certain affiliated entities. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (5) Costs associated with a settlement agreement regarding energy efficiency programs prior to PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (6) Certain costs related to the relocation of corporate offices. (7) Adjustments related to account reconciliations and process alignment subsequent to the end of the transition services agreement associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2025 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 349

$ 323

$ 53

$ (128)

$ 597 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) -

-

-

3

3 Acquisition integration, net of tax of ($2), $7(3) -

-

7

(27)

(20) IT transformation, net of tax of $2, $1, $7(4) (6)

-

(4)

(26)

(36) Energy efficiency programs settlement, net of tax of $2(5) -

-

(6)

-

(6) Office relocation and related costs, net of tax of $0, $0(6) (2)

(2)

-

-

(4) Post TSA adjustments, net of tax of $7(7) -

-

(24)

-

(24) Total Special Items (8)

(2)

(27)

(50)

(87) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 357

$ 325

$ 80

$ (78)

$ 684









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.47

$ 0.44

$ 0.07

$ (0.18)

$ 0.80 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) -

-

0.01

(0.04)

(0.03) IT transformation(4) (0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.05) Energy efficiency programs settlement(5) -

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01) Post TSA adjustments(7) -

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03) Total Special Items (0.01)

-

(0.04)

(0.07)

(0.12) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.48

$ 0.44

$ 0.11

$ (0.11)

$ 0.92





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses and received insurance reimbursement related to litigation associated with its former affiliate, Talen Montana, LLC and certain affiliated entities. (3) Rhode Island Regulated primarily includes a final transition services settlement agreement. Corporate and Other primarily includes integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (5) Costs associated with a settlement agreement regarding energy efficiency programs prior to PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (6) Certain costs related to the relocation of corporate offices. (7) Adjustments related to account reconciliations and process alignment subsequent to the end of the transition services agreement associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















2nd Quarter 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 134

$ 150

$ 12

$ (106)

$ 190 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1, $1(2) -

(3)

-

(2)

(5) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4, $19(3) -

-

(16)

(69)

(85) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $1(4) -

(2)

-

-

(2) Total Special Items -

(5)

(16)

(71)

(92) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 134

$ 155

$ 28

$ (35)

$ 282









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 0.01

$ (0.14)

$ 0.26 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) -

-

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.12) Total Special Items -

-

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.12) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 0.04

$ (0.05)

$ 0.38





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Certain expenses related to billing issues.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 324

$ 299

$ 76

$ (202)

$ 497 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $1, $1(2) (1)

(4)

-

(4)

(9) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $8, $36(3) -

-

(30)

(135)

(165) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $5(4) -

(13)

-

-

(13) Total Special Items (1)

(17)

(30)

(139)

(187) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 325

$ 316

$ 106

$ (63)

$ 684









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.44

$ 0.40

$ 0.10

$ (0.27)

$ 0.67 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives(2) -

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Acquisition integration(3) -

-

(0.04)

(0.18)

(0.22) PPL Electric billing issue(4) -

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) Total Special Items -

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.19)

(0.25) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.44

$ 0.42

$ 0.14

$ (0.08)

$ 0.92





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's centralization efforts and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Certain expenses related to billing issues.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2025 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.69

$ 1.75

$ 1.63 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Acquisition integration(2) (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.03) IT transformation(3) (0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05) Energy efficiency investigation settlement(4) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Post TSA adjustments(5) (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.03) Total Special Items (0.12)

(0.12)

(0.12) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.81

$ 1.87

$ 1.75





(1) Reflects only special items recorded through June 30, 2025. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (3) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (4) Costs associated with a settlement agreement regarding energy efficiency programs prior to PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Adjustments related to account reconciliations and process alignment subsequent to the end of the transition services agreement associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Services Corporation

