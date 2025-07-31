403
Massive Cyberattack Hits French Defense Firm
(MENAFN) A top French defense contractor has confirmed it is under a targeted "reputational attack with the claim of a cyber-malice act" following a hacker's assertion of possessing over a terabyte of its data, the company said in a recent statement.
"In a global context marked by international, commercial and informational tensions, with more and more destabilization attempts, Naval Group has noticed being the target of a reputational attack with the claim of a cyber-malice act," the defense firm declared on X over the weekend.
This announcement followed a hacker’s claim on July 23 of holding more than one terabyte of Naval Group’s information, with 30 gigabytes of allegedly top-secret data released on a dark web forum by July 26, according to media, a French tech news site.
Naval Group confirmed to media that the leaked documents are genuine but emphasized that none of the exposed materials qualify as top secret.
"Considering the facts and the sovereignty issue at stake for Naval Group and the necessity to protect our clients' data, a complaint has been filed to shed light on these acts," the company stated.
The firm also revealed it has immediately initiated technical inquiries in close cooperation with French authorities.
"All our teams and resources are currently mobilized to analyze and verify the authenticity, origin and ownership of the data as quickly as possible. At this stage, no intrusion into our IT environments has been detected and there has been no impact on our activities," Naval Group added.
