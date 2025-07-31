Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Faces One-Year Sentence After Burning Quran in France

2025-07-31 07:41:37
(MENAFN) A 27-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to one year behind bars after he deliberately set fire to a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Villeurbanne, a town adjacent to Lyon, France.

The Lyon criminal court imposed a nine-month prison term, with an additional three months added due to a suspended sentence from a previous conviction, according to the a French news broadcaster. The man, who has been under psychiatric care, also received a two-year ban on entering Villeurbanne as part of his sentence.

The incident took place on June 2, when the man entered the Errahma Mosque, removed a Quran, and proceeded to burn it in front of the mosque’s entrance before quickly fleeing the scene. This act of desecration has intensified tensions in the local community and prompted a swift legal response.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109867729

