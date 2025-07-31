Asia Go IPO Summit 2025 Unveils Speaker Lineup And Agenda

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Go IPO Summit , co-hosted by Nasdaq and MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Advisors , will convene on September 12th at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, bringing together the region's most influential market participants to demystify the path to U.S. public listings.

From navigating regulatory hurdles to building post-IPO investor engagement, the Summit delivers an unmissable day of strategy and insight for leaders of ambitious growth companies.

The full-day Asia Go IPO Summit will bring together senior executives, investment bankers, and expert advisors from North America and across Asia to explore key topics, including IPO readiness, cross-border compliance, and capital raising opportunities in the U.S. public markets. Panels will feature professionals who have guided Asian companies through traditional IPOs, SPAC transactions, and strategic post-listing activities-offering firsthand insights into navigating regulatory complexity, building investor engagement, and maximizing liquidity.

"The surge of interest from Asian issuers reflects a new generation of leaders eager to tap the unmatched depth and flexibility of the U.S. capital markets," said Drew Bernstein , Co-Chair of MarcumAsia . "We are extremely pleased to have the senior leaders and top practitioners in cross-border IPOs gather in one room to share their insights and real-time market information. This Summit equips attendees with practical intelligence, drawn directly from successful transactions and the expertise of those who make them happen."

"Cross-border listings from Asia have long been a roller coaster ride, and the dynamic regulatory and geopolitical environment in 2025 has been by turns thrilling and heart-stopping," said Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Advisors. "But despite those headwinds, Asia has contributed 67 new US IPOs in 2025 year-to-date, or 56% of total listings by operating companies, according to Renaissance Capital . CEOs and CFOs will learn how to navigate the path to a public listing and, even more importantly, leverage that public status to accelerate growth and generate returns for their shareholders."

Featured Speakers and Panels

The Asia Go IPO Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including:

Welcome and Introductory Remarks

-Drew Bernstein, Co-Chair, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP

State of the U.S. IPO Market, Nasdaq

-Chris Hao, Nasdaq

Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

-David Boral, CEO, D. Boral Capital

-Johnson Ngie, Head of Corporate Finance, Asia, UBS

-Frank Giglio, CEO, Hong Kong, BNY

-Edric Yi Guo, CEO & Head of Investment Banking, Univest Securities, LLC

-Kamal Masud, Managing Director, Roth Capital

Conversation with the SEC: Cross-border Listings and Compliance

-Perrie Weiner, Chair of North American Securities Litigation practice, Baker McKenzie

-Katy Wanner, Senior Trial Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

-Kester Ng, Co-CEO, Black Spade Acquisition I and II

-Mitch Nussbaum, Co-Chair, Loeb & Loeb

-Brandon Sun, Cohen &Co

-Arila Zhou, Partner, Robinson & Cole

Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

-Rich Anslow, Partner, Ellenoff , Grossman & Schole

-David Danovich, Partner, Sullivan & Worcester

-Joshua Kaufman, Co-Chair, Capital Markets DLA

- Ying Li, Partner, Hunter Taubman

- Eric Luo, Founding Partner, JS Capital

- Joy Pan, Partner, MarcumAsia

Special Challenges for PRC Companies: Navigating the US-China Divide

-Albert Li, CFO, Tim Hortons Coffee China (NASDAQ: THCH )

-Matt Roberts, Asia Head of Corporate, Maples and Calder LLP

-James Tunkey, COO, I-On Asia

-Mengyi "Jason" Ye, Partner, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

-Inez Chew, Director, DFIN

-Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Advisors

-Esther Luo, Director, Nasdaq

Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

-Stephanie Hu, Co-head of Investment Banking, D. Boral Capital

-Alex Jin, Managing Director, Maxim Group

-Wei Wang, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

- Mark Zagotti, President, Cathay Securities, Inc.

M&A as a Public Company

-Karen Cheung, Partner, BDA Partners

-Raymond Choy, Partner, Beyond Century

-Lawrence Venick, Loeb & Loeb

- Li Xin, Managing Director, CICC

