Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Russian leader says Trump’s reaction reveals Russia is on right path

Ex-Russian leader says Trump’s reaction reveals Russia is on right path


2025-07-31 07:29:31
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent sharp remarks by calling them a “nervous reaction” that indicates Moscow is following the correct course.

Medvedev’s comments came after Trump posted on Truth Social earlier, labeling Medvedev a “failed” former leader and warning him to “watch his words,” adding that he was “entering very dangerous territory.”

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, replied on social media, saying, “If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path.”

He also mocked Trump’s assertion that Russia and India have “dead” economies and are “going down together” because of limited business ties with the US.

Earlier, Medvedev dismissed Trump’s calls for a rapid end to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, describing threats of secondary sanctions on Russian energy customers as “theatrical” and ineffective.

He emphasized that such ultimatums would not deter Russia from achieving its national security objectives and said they only made Trump resemble his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump has also criticized the BRICS nations — including Brazil, Russia, India, and China — which seek to build a multipolar global order. He claimed that tariffs aimed at countries trading with BRICS members could destabilize the group.

Trump’s remarks about India and Medvedev came after New Delhi rejected US trade demands.

MENAFN31072025000045017281ID1109867673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search