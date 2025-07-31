Ayush Sector Can Define India's Leadership In Integrative Medicine: Prataprao Jadhav
Addressing the 'Ayush Stakeholders Consultative Meeting 2025' organised by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Ayush, Jadhav reaffirmed the government's commitment to the holistic growth of the Ayush sector.
Emphasising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he urged the industry to collaborate in elevating ayurveda, siddha, unani, sowa-rigpa, naturopathy, yoga, and homoeopathy to global prominence.
“We must collectively strive to make Ayush systems the first choice in preventive and therapeutic healthcare -- locally and globally,” Jadhav said.
“From 'Vocal for Local' to 'Global for Local', this sector has the potential to define India's leadership in integrative medicine,” he added.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, emphasised the Ministry's resolve to mainstream Ayush through policy innovation, research-based frameworks, and institutional convergence.
He also outlined priorities, including inter-ministerial collaboration, evidence-driven policymaking, and capacity building for global integration and last-mile delivery.
Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Multani, Chair, FICCI Ayush Committee, highlighted the sector's need for harmonised regulatory reforms.
Multani also called for support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and startups in the Ayush sector, as well as international market access, and robust data frameworks.
He presented FICCI's key initiatives and actionable recommendations on issues such as Rule 170, the Biological Diversity Act, and the need to modernise the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.
The gathering brought together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to collectively deliberate on the strategic roadmap for India's Ayush sector, with a focus on quality, innovation, integration, and global expansion.
The experts also contended that Ayush is no longer a niche domain but a strategic pillar of India's health, economic, and diplomatic future.
