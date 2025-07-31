Xtreme HD IPTV Not Affected By Shutdown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a wave of misinformation, Xtreme HD IPTV is officially confirming that its streaming service remains fully online, operational, and unaffected by the recent shutdown of an unrelated domain.

Earlier this week, a shutdown message appeared on the former domain xtremehdiptv.org, leading to confusion on Reddit, IPTV forums, and social media. Some users mistakenly believed the entire IPTV platform had ceased operations.

This is false.

“The .org domain was never our official website,” said a spokesperson for Xtreme HD IPTV.“Our legitimate and only domain is , and we continue to operate without interruption.”

The .org site was previously associated with independent resellers or third parties. It is no longer connected to the current platform, which is stable and running as usual.

Why the Confusion Happened

The domain was, at one point, used by independent resellers or former affiliates who were promoting the service under their own infrastructure. When that domain was taken offline and posted a shutdown message, many users assumed it reflected a company-wide closure.

This isn't the first time IPTV communities have experienced domain confusion. Due to the nature of IPTV reselling, multiple domains often emerge over time - some official, some not. The company emphasized that it has no control over domains run by former partners or resellers.

What Customers Need to Know:



All services and streams are fully active.



No user accounts or subscriptions have been affected.

The official site remains

Make sure you are visiting xtremehdiptv.io to avoid any confusion beware of phishing attempts or access to defunct sites.

“We've taken steps to ensure our users don't fall victim to false shutdown reports. We remain committed to uninterrupted, high-quality IPTV service.”

About Xtreme HD IPTV

Xtreme HD IPTV is a leading IPTV provider known for delivering thousands of high-definition live channels, movies, and on-demand content worldwide. With a strong focus on reliability, performance, and customer service, the platform continues to serve a global user base.

