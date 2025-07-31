Niio Launches Streaming Art & Signage Service, Bringing Curated Visual Art Experiences To Every Screen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Any screen. Any space. An always-on canvas for art, ambience, and digital culture

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niio, the world's leading platform for streaming curated digital art, today announces the launch of its new Art & Signage Subscription Service -a breakthrough offering that transforms any screen into an always-on canvas for curated visual art experiences, with optional features for branded content and messaging.

Already trusted by global brands like Hilton, Marriott, Samsung, and Meta, Niio's technology is now available to businesses of all sizes-bringing high-impact visual culture into everyday spaces, from boutique hotels and wellness studios to clinics, salons, professional offices, and creatively driven workspaces.

Reimagining Screens in the Age of Digital Culture

Over 30% of businesses have public facing screens on their walls. And yet, most of them sit idle-either off, playing daytime TV, looping dashboards, or displaying generic corporate messaging.

Niio changes that.

With a simple app installation, any screen becomes a source of beauty, inspiration, and ambience. The platform delivers high-quality, always-on digital art that enhances how people feel-and how they engage with the space around them.

An Elegant Platform for Art, Atmosphere, and Messaging

Designed for the experience economy and built for simplicity, Niio's platform provides:



The world's largest curated library of digital artworks, from nearly 10,000 artists and galleries in 150+ countries



Support for all digital formats, including photography, video, AI-generated, and code-based generative art



Pre-curated playlists by industry and theme, plus AI-powered tools to curate personalized art experiences



Stunning 4K playback on supported devices



Integrated signage features to upload branded content or announcements

Full scheduling tools for rotating between art and messaging content



And with Niio's proprietary Default Art Mode, screens automatically revert to curated digital art when not in use-creating a seamless, elevated experience throughout the day.

Enterprise-Grade Power. Self-Service Simplicity.

Niio offers two tailored access models:



Enterprise: For global brands and property portfolios, Niio powers large-scale digital art strategies across public areas and private spaces.

Self-Service: Starting at just $50/month, any business can activate a Niio-powered experience in minutes-just like installing a Netflix or Spotify app.



Available on 300M+ Devices Worldwide

Niio is compatible with every major platform, including:



Amazon Fire TV and the Amazon Signage Stick



Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS



Android TV and Google TV

Apple TV

Through strategic partnerships with Samsung, Amazon, and others, Niio ensures global accessibility and simple deployment-at scale or screen-by-screen.

A New Form of Patronage

By subscribing to Niio, every business becomes a patron of the arts-supporting working artists from around the world.

Each screen-turned-canvas not only enriches a space, but also directly benefits the creator behind the work. With content curated to suit every environment and mood, Niio offers businesses a meaningful way to engage with art and culture while inspiring their audiences.

Leadership Commentary

Rob Anders, Co-Founder & CEO of Niio:

“We've spent years helping global brands integrate digital art into physical environments. With this launch of our new streaming art subscription service, we're opening access to one of the most significant collections of curated visual art experiences-backed by powerful tools and thoughtful design. Any screen can now become a source of beauty and meaning, while supporting the global artist community.”

Availability

Niio's Streaming Art & Signage Subscription is available globally today.

Plans start at $50/month, with a 30-day free trial and exclusive hardware bundles available at

About Niio

Niio is the world's leading platform for streaming, curating, and experiencing digital art. Operating in over 150 countries and working with nearly 10,000 artists and galleries, Niio turns screens into immersive cultural experiences-transforming how businesses use space, connect with audiences, and support the arts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

