Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer PLC Restrike Of Wisdomtree Copper 3X Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the“Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

(the“Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in the price of copper futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:



Start of Restrike Period: 10:00:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025

End of Restrike Period: 10:15:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 8.5971241

Restrike threshold: 20% Index: Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index



The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below: