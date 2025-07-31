Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer PLC Restrike Of Wisdomtree Copper 3X Daily Leveraged


2025-07-31 06:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
31 July 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the“Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
(the“Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in the price of copper futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 10:00:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
  • End of Restrike Period: 10:15:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 8.5971241
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
 IE00B8JVMZ80
 Borsa Italiana EUR 3HCL
 BD3CT62 3HCL IM 3HCL.MI
London Stock Exchange USD B8JVMZ8 3HCL LN 3HCL.L

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at or by email to ... .


MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109867355

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

