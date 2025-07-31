Kucoin Celebrates African Women's Day - Empowering Communities Through Crypto For Good
"KuCoin is proud to stand with African women on this significant day, recognizing their vital role in community building and innovation," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Our CSR projects are designed to address real-world challenges, from energy access in rural Africa to menstrual equity globally, empowering women and girls to thrive in the digital economy."
Key Highlights of KuCoin's CSR Efforts in Africa and Gender Equality:
-
Light Up Africa Initiative: Distributed 9,700+ solar lamps to children in Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, enabling education for 50,000 young learners and supporting girls' access to schooling amid energy poverty. Partnerships with local organizations ensure long-term impact.
Menstrual Equity Project : In collaboration with AMWA, provided 5,000 sustainable menstrual kits to over 5,000 women and girls globally, including expansions to 4,000 in the Bahamas, addressing health barriers and aligning with SDGs on gender equality.
Women in Crypto Empowerment : Hosted events for International Women's Day 2025, including giveaways and discussions on female leadership in Web3, with surveys showing women's strong preference for long-term investments.
These projects demonstrate our long-term commitment to addressing real-world challenges powered by Web3 synergy, which includes donations for humanitarian causes and crypto adoption reports to promote financial inclusion in Africa.
KuCoin remains dedicated to expanding these efforts, inviting partnerships to further empower African communities. This year, KuCoin will further expand the "Light Up Africa" initiative, strengthening our support for education and sustainability in African communities, with ongoing preparations underway to enhance its reach. For more information, please visit KuCoin ESG Official Twitter .
About KuCoin
Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.
KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more:
SOURCE KuCoin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment