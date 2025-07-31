NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP REIMAGINES BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITH AN INTERACTIVE BEAUTY EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup is once again transforming the way beauty shows up in digital culture, returning to Roblox with an immersive, gamified experience timed for the back to school season. As the first beauty brand to fully take over Bayside High School – Roblox's top high school themed experience with more than 23 million monthly users – NYX Professional Makeup is reaching consumers at scale by merging technology, creativity and self-expression in-game.

With Gen Z now spending more of their free time gaming than scrolling - 25% of their leisure time is spent on video games* - NYX Professional Makeup is meeting them where they are, turning beauty into something you don't just wear, but play. The partnership brings NYX Professional Makeup to the heart of Roblox culture, meeting consumers in the virtual spaces they love most and providing them an experience to experiment with beauty.

"This is what the future of beauty looks like - interactive, community-driven and rooted in creativity and fun," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "We are building experiences that invite players to explore, express and glamify whether digital or in-person."

In this new iteration, NYX Professional Makeup transforms Bayside High into a beauty-infused playground, guiding players through beauty-themed mini-games led by Gluey and Misty, digital characters inspired by the brand's viral Face Glue Gripping Primer and Setting Spray. Players can immerse themselves in four creative beauty games:



Smushy Track Race: Race through a vibrant obstacle course filled with mochis and hurdles, inspired by the new Smushy Matte Lip Balm, infused with mochi rice powder

Dessert Pairing Game: A dessert shop match mini-game in which players are challenged to match the right flavors of the NEW Smushy Matte Lip Balm to hungry customers.

Face Glue Scavenger Hunt: A scavenger hunt where players must find all The Face Glue Gripping Primer bottles hidden across campus. Makeup Class: A high-school style makeup class where players design their own NYX Professional Makeup looks and vote on their classmates' favorite looks

Players can unlock exclusive virtual beauty rewards, including a UGC Mochi Shoulder Pet, a Gluey Backpack, and an iconic pink Baseball Cap with Hair.

This campaign builds on NYX Professional Makeup's digital strategy of blending beauty and tech to reach next-gen consumers. The brand has previously launched initiatives in iHeartLand on Roblox, celebrated Pride with "Game Out Loud," and partnered with ULTAverse on Roblox for Halloween-themed experiences.

NYX Professional Makeup's takeover of Bayside High School will take place from July 18 through August 29. To learn more, visit nyxcosmetics .

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at .

*2021 Study by WARC

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup

