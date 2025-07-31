When Is Janmashtami 2025? Is It Aug 16 Or Aug 17? Know Gokulashtami Actual Date, Shubh Muhurt And More

Janmashtami 2025: Krishna Janmashtami 2025, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on 16 August with midnight prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and joyous rituals across temples and homes in India. Here's everything you need to know

Janmashtami 2025

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar (Panchanga), the festival is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravana. On the Gregorian calendar, this typically falls in August or September.

In 2025, Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, August 16. The day is marked as a holiday by many public and private institutions across India.

According to scriptures, this will mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Key Timings for Krishna Janmashtami 2025:

Janmashtami Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Nishita Puja (Midnight Puja): 11:19 PM to 12:03 AM, Aug 17

Duration - 00 Hours 44 Mins



Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:49 PM on Aug 15, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 16 August 2025 at 09.34 PM

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 04:38 AM on Aug 17, 2025 Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 03:17 AM on Aug 18, 2025

Devotees traditionally observe a fast throughout the day and break it only after performing special rituals during Nishita Kaal, the midnight hour considered the moment of Lord Krishna's birth.

Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura. According to legend, a prophecy had foretold that Kansa-the tyrannical ruler of Mathura and brother of Devaki-would be killed by her eighth son. Determined to prevent this, Kansa imprisoned his sister and her husband and killed their children as soon as they were born.

When Devaki delivered her eighth child, it is believed that divine intervention put the palace guards into a deep sleep. Seizing this opportunity, Vasudeva carried the infant across the Yamuna River to Gokul, leaving him in the care of Yashoda and Nanda. This child was none other than Krishna, who would later end Kansa's reign of fear and oppression.

Rituals and Observances

Krishna Janmashtami is observed with great devotion and vibrant festivities across India. The rituals are deeply symbolic and reflect the joy and reverence of devotees:

Fasting: Devotees fast throughout the day, dedicating their time to prayer and reflection. The fast is broken only at midnight after the special puja is completed.

Chanting and Devotional Music: The entire day is filled with the chanting of Krishna's name and devotional songs, especially in temples. The ambiance is enriched with bhajans and kirtans.

Dramatic Reenactments: Communities organize performances that narrate episodes from Krishna's life. Children often dress up as Krishna and Radha, taking part in dance-dramas called Raas Leela.

Offering of Sweets: As Lord Krishna is believed to have loved butter (makhan), offerings of milk-based sweets, dry fruits, and khoya preparations are made.

Scripture Recitation: Verses from the Bhagavad Gita are recited, allowing devotees to reflect on Krishna's wisdom and spiritual teachings.

This festival not only honors the birth of Lord Krishna but also celebrates the values he stood for-love, righteousness, and devotion. Janmashtami brings together communities in joyous remembrance of the divine, making it one of the most cherished festivals in Hindu tradition.