Khushboo Patani Clarifies No Comments Made About Premanand Maharaj Ji: 'False Narrative Is Being..'

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, faced backlash after a video criticizing spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj was misrepresented as an attack on Premanand Ji Maharaj. She clarified her statement.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani-an ex-Army officer-found herself at the center of a heated controversy after a video of her criticizing spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj was circulated online. The clip was falsely labeled as an attack on Premanand Ji Maharaj, leading to widespread outrage from his followers. In response to the backlash, Khushboo issued an official statement via Instagram late Wednesday, setting the record straight.

Clarification on Targeted Remarks

In her statement, Khushboo wrote,“It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji... I have not made any statement against him.” She clarified that her words were directed solely at Aniruddhacharya Maharaj in response to a misogynistic comment he made during a discourse.“Calling out misogyny, wherever it comes from, is also my dharma, and I will not remain silent in the face of injustice,” she stated firmly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)

Backlash and Legal Warning

The ex-Army officer turned off the comments section on her Instagram post after being bombarded with abusive messages from social media users. She expressed disappointment over the twisting of her words and the misuse of her name and her family's reputation.“This kind of targeted misinformation is not only unethical but dangerous,” she added. Khushboo ended her statement with a stern warning:“If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against defamatory content.”

The controversy stemmed from Khushboo's sharp condemnation of Aniruddhacharya's remarks targeting women in live-in relationships. In a now-viral video, she called him out for what she described as "misogynistic and regressive" statements, sparking both support and outrage online.