The Hassell Law Group Recognized With Top 10 Wrongful Death Settlement Award In California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hassell Law Group is proud to announce that its founding attorney, Dawn L. Hassell, and senior trial attorney Judy Graziano have been recognized by TopVerdictTM for achieving one of the Top 10 Wrongful Death Settlements in California in 2024.The prestigious award was given in recognition of a $5,000,000 settlement secured for a woman and her adult children whose husband and their father tragically killed in a devastating head-on collision caused by a negligent driver. The skillful advocacy and unwavering commitment of Attorneys Dawn Hassell and Judy Graziano helped deliver justice and critical financial relief to the surviving victims in this heartbreaking case.This recognition underscores the firm's continued leadership and success in handling wrongful death and serious personal injury cases throughout Northern California.“We were honored to help this family through such a painful chapter in their life,” said Dawn Hassell, Managing Attorney of The Hassell Law Group.“While no amount of money can undo the loss of a loved one, this result ensures that the surviving victims were compensated and that those responsible were held accountable.”The settlement was included on TopVerdict's official list of Top 10 Wrongful Death Settlements in California for 2024, a list that honors the highest settlements obtained by attorneys across the state.To view the award listing, visit:A Proven Track Record of ExcellenceWith over 100 years of combined legal experience, The Hassell Law Group has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases across the Bay Area. The firm is known for its client-centered approach, vigorous legal representation, and an unwavering commitment to holding negligent parties accountable.Led by Dawn L. Hassell, a nationally recognized personal injury attorney, the firm has secured numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries for clients. Dawn has been selected to Best Lawyers in America for Plaintiffs Personal Injury and has been named a Super Lawyer for over 10 consecutive years.About The Hassell Law GroupBased in San Francisco, The Hassell Law Group is one of Northern California's premier personal injury law firms. The firm represents clients throughout the Bay Area who have suffered serious injuries or wrongful death due to car accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian collisions, bicycle crashes, and other types of injury claims caused by negligence. The firm's skilled legal team consistently delivers top-tier results and is devoted to helping clients rebuild their lives after an accident.Learn more at:

