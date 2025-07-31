403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delta Flight Gets Diverted to Minneapolis
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines aircraft en route from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Amsterdam had to divert and conduct an emergency landing in Minneapolis due to encountering intense turbulence, according to coverage by US local media on Thursday.
Flight DL56 made a secure landing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday, where emergency medical responders were on standby to evaluate passengers and flight crew, as reported by a news agency, citing information from the airline.
Roughly 25 people were transported to area medical centers for additional care, Delta stated in a press release.
The aircraft landed at approximately 7:45 p.m., with firefighting and emergency medical services teams ready at the arrival gate to offer support to individuals onboard, according to the news agency, which referenced a statement from the Minneapolis airport.
"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline affirmed.
Although the airline did not disclose how many total passengers were on the flight, it was noted that the plane involved was an Airbus A330-900, which can accommodate up to 465 individuals, as highlighted by the news agency.
Flight DL56 made a secure landing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday, where emergency medical responders were on standby to evaluate passengers and flight crew, as reported by a news agency, citing information from the airline.
Roughly 25 people were transported to area medical centers for additional care, Delta stated in a press release.
The aircraft landed at approximately 7:45 p.m., with firefighting and emergency medical services teams ready at the arrival gate to offer support to individuals onboard, according to the news agency, which referenced a statement from the Minneapolis airport.
"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline affirmed.
Although the airline did not disclose how many total passengers were on the flight, it was noted that the plane involved was an Airbus A330-900, which can accommodate up to 465 individuals, as highlighted by the news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment