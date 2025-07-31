Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delta Flight Gets Diverted to Minneapolis

2025-07-31 05:49:35
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines aircraft en route from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Amsterdam had to divert and conduct an emergency landing in Minneapolis due to encountering intense turbulence, according to coverage by US local media on Thursday.

Flight DL56 made a secure landing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday, where emergency medical responders were on standby to evaluate passengers and flight crew, as reported by a news agency, citing information from the airline.

Roughly 25 people were transported to area medical centers for additional care, Delta stated in a press release.

The aircraft landed at approximately 7:45 p.m., with firefighting and emergency medical services teams ready at the arrival gate to offer support to individuals onboard, according to the news agency, which referenced a statement from the Minneapolis airport.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the airline affirmed.

Although the airline did not disclose how many total passengers were on the flight, it was noted that the plane involved was an Airbus A330-900, which can accommodate up to 465 individuals, as highlighted by the news agency.

