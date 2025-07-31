403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Techjockey Commits AED 1 Million to UAE Market Entry, Aims to Simplify Software Buying for Middle Eastern Businesses
(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – July 31, 2025: In a strategic move to strengthen its global footprint, Techjockey.com, India’s largest B2B software discovery and eCommerce platform, has announced its official launch in the United Arab Emirates, backed by a planned investment of AED 1 million over the next 18 months. The expansion aims to accelerate software adoption among small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) across the UAE and the broader Middle East region.
Techjockey’s UAE entry comes at a time when the country is positioning itself as a leader in the digital economy in the region. According to PwC, the UAE’s digital economy is expected to contribute over AED 140 billion to GDP by 2031, with digital infrastructure, cloud platforms, and SaaS playing a central role.
“The UAE has become a magnet for digital innovation, with SMEs actively looking for smarter technology tools to drive growth,” said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey. “Our AED 1 million investment signals a deep commitment to this market. We’re here to make software discovery smarter, faster, and more accessible, backed by local teams, regional language support, and trusted buying guidance.”
The company plans to hire an experienced UAE-based team across sales, partnerships, and customer success within the next 12 months. It will also introduce localised pricing, customer support, and AI-driven software matchmaking to provide tailored recommendations for businesses in the region.
“Software buying is often an overwhelming and time-consuming task, especially for businesses without internal IT teams,” said Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, Techjockey. “We’ve built a platform that simplifies this process end-to-end—from need assessment and vendor comparison to purchase and onboarding.”
Techjockey aims to onboard 500+ regional software vendors and resellers by 2026, providing them with a scalable go-to-market channel that requires minimal upfront investment. The platform will also host verified user reviews and offer real-time consultations to help buyers cut through the clutter and select software that aligns with their business goals.
According to IDC, 68% of SMBs in the Middle East cite difficulty in software procurement
due to a lack of standardised information, local support, and time to evaluate options.
Techjockey seeks to fill this gap by offering a hybrid model that blends automation with human expertise.
“By anchoring our operations in the UAE, we’re not just entering a new market, we’re contributing to a regional shift toward smarter digital adoption,” Nangia added. “We are excited to be a catalyst for both local business growth and global vendor expansion in the Middle East.”
Techjockey UAE operations will be headquartered in Dubai, with regional scaling planned across other GCC markets in the coming years.
Techjockey’s UAE entry comes at a time when the country is positioning itself as a leader in the digital economy in the region. According to PwC, the UAE’s digital economy is expected to contribute over AED 140 billion to GDP by 2031, with digital infrastructure, cloud platforms, and SaaS playing a central role.
“The UAE has become a magnet for digital innovation, with SMEs actively looking for smarter technology tools to drive growth,” said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey. “Our AED 1 million investment signals a deep commitment to this market. We’re here to make software discovery smarter, faster, and more accessible, backed by local teams, regional language support, and trusted buying guidance.”
The company plans to hire an experienced UAE-based team across sales, partnerships, and customer success within the next 12 months. It will also introduce localised pricing, customer support, and AI-driven software matchmaking to provide tailored recommendations for businesses in the region.
“Software buying is often an overwhelming and time-consuming task, especially for businesses without internal IT teams,” said Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, Techjockey. “We’ve built a platform that simplifies this process end-to-end—from need assessment and vendor comparison to purchase and onboarding.”
Techjockey aims to onboard 500+ regional software vendors and resellers by 2026, providing them with a scalable go-to-market channel that requires minimal upfront investment. The platform will also host verified user reviews and offer real-time consultations to help buyers cut through the clutter and select software that aligns with their business goals.
According to IDC, 68% of SMBs in the Middle East cite difficulty in software procurement
due to a lack of standardised information, local support, and time to evaluate options.
Techjockey seeks to fill this gap by offering a hybrid model that blends automation with human expertise.
“By anchoring our operations in the UAE, we’re not just entering a new market, we’re contributing to a regional shift toward smarter digital adoption,” Nangia added. “We are excited to be a catalyst for both local business growth and global vendor expansion in the Middle East.”
Techjockey UAE operations will be headquartered in Dubai, with regional scaling planned across other GCC markets in the coming years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment