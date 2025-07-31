Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ISRO Launches GSLV‐F16 With NASA‐ISRO NISAR Satellite, Liftoff To Separation


2025-07-31 05:01:24
Witness the majestic launch of the GSLV‐F16 rocket carrying the NASA‐ISRO NISAR satellite. After a flawless liftoff from Sriharikota at 5:40 PM IST, each stage separated precisely, placing the Earth-observing spacecraft into sun-synchronous orbit. NISAR will deliver radar data for climate science, disaster monitoring, and global environmental mapping.

