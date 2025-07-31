Tesla Pokes Fun At Viral Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad: 'Our Seats Robot Also Has Great Jeans'

Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday joined the online banter surrounding American Eagle's latest ad campaign featuring "Euphoria" actor Sydney Sweeney.

The electric car company posted on X, "Our seats robot also has great jeans", with a video of a robot performing a durability test on its car seats. The bottom part of the robotic arm, which touches the seat, appears to be covered with a fabric resembling denim jeans.

In a follow-up post, Tesla playfully dubbed the robot "Seatney," a pun combining "seat" and the actress's last name.

In recent days, casual internet users and sophisticated investors have chimed in on the viral ad campaign.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), whose business has struggled of late, surged more than 20% over three days last week following the ad's release, as investor communities on Reddit, Stocktwits, and X feverishly chatted in what appeared to be a resurgence of "meme stock" mania of 2021.

In recent weeks, shares of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), and Kohl's Corp (KSS) have also witnessed retail trader-fueled rallies.

Recent posts on X joked that Intel (INTC) should bring in Sweeney to revive its long-struggling business; some even suggested she should be the next chair of the Federal Reserve or partner with the Indian government to help it achieve a "$5 trillion economy."

Meanwhile, Musk reshared a picture posted by an X user, featuring a Tesla Optimus robot dressed in the same denim outfit and striking a similar pose to Sweeney's in the American Eagle campaign.

The commercial, however, has also sparked controversy among some critics who interpret its "clever, even provocative language" and visuals of a blonde-haired, blue-eyed celebrity as a nod to eugenics.

