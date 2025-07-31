Urvashi Rautela Claims Her Luggage Was Stolen From London Airport During Wimbledon, Gets Trolled
Seeking urgent help to get her bag back, the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actress uploaded a picture of her baggage tag and ticket from her Emirates flight on her Instagram account.
Urvashi further wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it."
As soon as the post was shared, several netizens started trolling Urvashi, calling it a publicity gimmick.
An Insta user wrote, "The so called "GODDESS OF BEAUTY" and "BOLLYWOOD DIVA" crying over a lost dior bag?? That's pretty cheap i guess!!"
Another one shared, "Why are you tagging Wimbledon & doir? Simply tagging airlines."
The third comment read, "First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon!"
Taking a dig at Urvashi's several Labubu dolls, which she flaunted during Wimbledon, a cybercitizen penned, "Maybe your labubus took it".
On another note, Urvashi recently delivered a graceful performance in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Kingdom- for which she charged a whopping 7 crores.
Talking about her experience, Urvashi said: "I feel immensely proud and humbled to be the first Indian female artist to perform in the heart of Saudi Arabia Jeddah for hope & joy along with Haifa Wehbe. This moment is not just mine, it belongs to every Indian woman who dares to dream beyond boundaries."
"To represent my country on such a prestigious international stage, in a land so rich with culture and history, is an honor I will carry forever. This is more than a performance, it's a cultural bridge, a statement of empowerment, and a celebration of global unity through art," the 'Pagalpanti' actress added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment