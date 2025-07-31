Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FBI director discovers bags filled with Trump-Russia investigation documents


2025-07-31 04:27:43
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly uncovered several bags filled with thousands of sensitive documents related to the Trump-Russia investigation, stashed away in a concealed room at FBI headquarters in Washington. Sources familiar with the matter revealed this discovery to various media outlets on Wednesday.

Among the materials found in a secure compartmented information facility (SCIF) within the J. Edgar Hoover Building was a classified 29-page annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report—an annex that has never been made public.

This annex allegedly includes a foreign intelligence alert indicating that the FBI intended to advance allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” one insider said, noting that the information appeared to predict the bureau’s actions “with alarming specificity.” The source added that releasing this annex “will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia.”

The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into supposed links between Trump’s campaign and Russia was initially triggered by the Steele Dossier—a collection of unverified claims about Trump’s connections to Russia, reportedly funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. In 2023, Special Counsel Durham, appointed to examine the origins of this probe, concluded that the FBI and Department of Justice had “failed to uphold their mission” by relying on biased information to justify surveillance of Trump.


