QIC Concludes 2025 Summer Internship Program


DOHA: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, successfully concluded its 2025 Summer Internship Program with a celebratory closing ceremony held yesterday. The program ran throughout June and July and welcomed a select group of high-achieving high school students from across Qatar, chosen for their academic excellence and interest in exploring future careers in the insurance and financial services sectors.

Designed to offer students meaningful insight into the professional world, the structured internship provided participants with hands-on experience in a real business environment. Under the guidance of QIC's seasoned professionals, interns were mentored throughout their learning journey, with support continuing even after the program's conclusion.

Throughout the summer, the interns engaged in a wide range of activities across the insurance value chain including underwriting, claims management, customer experience, and risk analysis.

Rashid Al-Buainain, Chief Administrative Officer at QIC Group, praised the interns for their dedication and enthusiasm, stating:“Our summer internship program is a key pillar of QIC's commitment to empowering young talent and preparing the future workforce. Each year, we are inspired by the curiosity, drive, and fresh ideas these students bring. It's a privilege to create an environment where they can learn, grow, and envision their future careers. As a national institution, we see investing in youth as a direct investment in Qatar's future, and we remain steadfast in that mission.”

