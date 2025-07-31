403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Released New Version 25.3 of Kernel Migration for SharePoint tool With Added Features
(MENAFNEditorial) KernelApps is all set to enhance users'' migration experience with its latest release Kernel Migration for SharePoint v25.3. This update brings new features, smoother performance, and better compatibility for your SharePoint migrations.
Noida, India – April 18, 2025 – KernelApps proudly announces the launch of Kernel Migration for SharePoint Version 25.3. The latest release brings a significant update to enhance the efficiency and scope of SharePoint & Teams migration. With v25.3, Kernel introduces several key advancements to address critical user needs.
Mr. Sudesh Kumar, Director of Operations at KernelApps, commented, "In today''s data-driven world, limitations on file size or migration speed can significantly hinder business performance. We at KernelApps are dedicated to continuously evolving our products. Following the users'' feedback, we have launched version 25.3 of Kernel Migration for SharePoint".
New Features You Get in SharePoint Migrator Version 25.3:
•Unlimited Single File Size Migration
The new version is free from the previous 2GB single file size limit. The tool can now transfer files up to the maximum size allowed by Microsoft SharePoint. This will enable users to migrate multiple large data items stored in SharePoint.
•Improved SharePoint On-Premises to SharePoint Online Migration
The new upgrade has enhanced the migration of SharePoint content and added support to migrate metadata too. The tool can now preserve the original file name, created by, version history, and other metadata. Additionally, any user-defined property or file modification dates will also be preserved. This helps to migrate data with greater accuracy and data integrity.
•Enhanced SharePoint Permission
Improved permissions migration for all Users and Groups associated with SharePoint sites, lists, and libraries. Users will now be able to preserve their custom user-specific access control. This provides more robust and accurate control of large data transfer.
•Granular Control on Teams Migration
The tool now supports including or excluding Channel & Channel data. Users can choose to migrate or skip Channel data during Teams migration. Additionally, the software team has upgraded Microsoft Teams migration. Now you get better support for migrating Tabs, Planner, Word, Tags, OneNote, Whiteboard, Website, PDF and other items.
•Speed up Teams Migration with Batches
Integrated batch processing for migrating both one-to-one and Group chats of Microsoft Teams. Migration with batches has increased the data transfer speed significantly.
•Run Multiple Instances of Migration Tool
The user can run multiple instances of the tool and create batches on every instance for fast data transfer. The instances can be created on a single computer or with multiple computers.
The new version of Kernel Migration for SharePoint tool aims to simplify complex migration tasks. Users get better control over data migration. The time required for large data transfers is also significantly reduced.
About Kernel Migration for SharePoint:
Kernel Migration for SharePoint is a stand-alone tool that handles complex data transfers. The tool helps users to migrate all SharePoint elements with precision. Easily migrate sites, libraries, lists, metadata, workflows, and permissions in SharePoint-to-SharePoint migration. Users can also migrate data from Google Drive, OneDrive and Public folder to SharePoint.
The tool features a user-friendly interface that makes the migration task simple and easy to follow. Users can also schedule the migration for a user-specific date and time. The tool also allows users to migrate data from multiple cloud platforms (Amazon S3, Dropbox, Box) to SharePoint.
About KernelApps:
Established in 2005, KernelApps is a globally recognized software development company. It specializes in data recovery, email migration, data conversion, and backup & restore solutions. KernelApps is committed to delivering high-quality, effective, and user-friendly software. Their aim is to design software to solve complex data challenges.
They have over 110 products to handle data of different platforms, including Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint, SQL Server, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. They provide reliable data care technology worldwide. Millions of users trust the company across more than 180 countries.
Download the updated SharePoint migration tool from the given link:
India
B-57, 2nd Floor, Sector-57, Noida
Uttar Pradesh
201301
United States
99 Wall St #1163,
New York,
NY 10005
United Kingdom
Suite 42 Unit B. 63-66,
Hatton Garden, Holborn,
London EC1N 8LE
To know more about KernelApps, visit:
Noida, India – April 18, 2025 – KernelApps proudly announces the launch of Kernel Migration for SharePoint Version 25.3. The latest release brings a significant update to enhance the efficiency and scope of SharePoint & Teams migration. With v25.3, Kernel introduces several key advancements to address critical user needs.
Mr. Sudesh Kumar, Director of Operations at KernelApps, commented, "In today''s data-driven world, limitations on file size or migration speed can significantly hinder business performance. We at KernelApps are dedicated to continuously evolving our products. Following the users'' feedback, we have launched version 25.3 of Kernel Migration for SharePoint".
New Features You Get in SharePoint Migrator Version 25.3:
•Unlimited Single File Size Migration
The new version is free from the previous 2GB single file size limit. The tool can now transfer files up to the maximum size allowed by Microsoft SharePoint. This will enable users to migrate multiple large data items stored in SharePoint.
•Improved SharePoint On-Premises to SharePoint Online Migration
The new upgrade has enhanced the migration of SharePoint content and added support to migrate metadata too. The tool can now preserve the original file name, created by, version history, and other metadata. Additionally, any user-defined property or file modification dates will also be preserved. This helps to migrate data with greater accuracy and data integrity.
•Enhanced SharePoint Permission
Improved permissions migration for all Users and Groups associated with SharePoint sites, lists, and libraries. Users will now be able to preserve their custom user-specific access control. This provides more robust and accurate control of large data transfer.
•Granular Control on Teams Migration
The tool now supports including or excluding Channel & Channel data. Users can choose to migrate or skip Channel data during Teams migration. Additionally, the software team has upgraded Microsoft Teams migration. Now you get better support for migrating Tabs, Planner, Word, Tags, OneNote, Whiteboard, Website, PDF and other items.
•Speed up Teams Migration with Batches
Integrated batch processing for migrating both one-to-one and Group chats of Microsoft Teams. Migration with batches has increased the data transfer speed significantly.
•Run Multiple Instances of Migration Tool
The user can run multiple instances of the tool and create batches on every instance for fast data transfer. The instances can be created on a single computer or with multiple computers.
The new version of Kernel Migration for SharePoint tool aims to simplify complex migration tasks. Users get better control over data migration. The time required for large data transfers is also significantly reduced.
About Kernel Migration for SharePoint:
Kernel Migration for SharePoint is a stand-alone tool that handles complex data transfers. The tool helps users to migrate all SharePoint elements with precision. Easily migrate sites, libraries, lists, metadata, workflows, and permissions in SharePoint-to-SharePoint migration. Users can also migrate data from Google Drive, OneDrive and Public folder to SharePoint.
The tool features a user-friendly interface that makes the migration task simple and easy to follow. Users can also schedule the migration for a user-specific date and time. The tool also allows users to migrate data from multiple cloud platforms (Amazon S3, Dropbox, Box) to SharePoint.
About KernelApps:
Established in 2005, KernelApps is a globally recognized software development company. It specializes in data recovery, email migration, data conversion, and backup & restore solutions. KernelApps is committed to delivering high-quality, effective, and user-friendly software. Their aim is to design software to solve complex data challenges.
They have over 110 products to handle data of different platforms, including Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint, SQL Server, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. They provide reliable data care technology worldwide. Millions of users trust the company across more than 180 countries.
Download the updated SharePoint migration tool from the given link:
India
B-57, 2nd Floor, Sector-57, Noida
Uttar Pradesh
201301
United States
99 Wall St #1163,
New York,
NY 10005
United Kingdom
Suite 42 Unit B. 63-66,
Hatton Garden, Holborn,
London EC1N 8LE
To know more about KernelApps, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment