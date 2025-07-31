KTJ Krug LLC Earns Booking Traveller Review Awards 2025 Across Entire Condado Portfolio
KTJ Krug LLC, a luxury vacation-rental company in Puerto Rico, announces Booking awards for every property in its Condado collection.
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KTJ Krug LLC, a boutique luxury vacation-rental company in San Juan's iconic Condado district, is proud to announce that its entire property portfolio has received Booking's Traveller Review Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding guest satisfaction and consistent five-star experiences.
“We're incredibly honored that every unit in our portfolio earned recognition this year,” said a spokesperson for KTJ Krug LLC.“It's a reflection of our commitment to exceptional service, comfort, and local hospitality that truly resonates with our guests.”
Why Guests Keep Coming Back
. Prime beachfront and ocean-view locations
. Personalized service and 24/7 guest support
. Meticulous housekeeping and modern amenities
. Seamless booking and curated local experiences
About the Traveller Review Awards
Booking grants Traveller Review Awards to properties with guest review scores of 8.0 or higher, based on cleanliness, location, service, and value. KTJ Krug's entire Condado collection met or exceeded this standard, with ratings ranging from 8.2 to 9.3 out of 10.
Book your stay
Limited summer and fall availability remain. Visit to explore options and reserve your escape today.
About KTJ Krug LLC
Founded in 2021, KTJ Krug LLC has spent the past four years curating a high-end collection of Condado-based properties that blend the comfort of home with five-star hotel amenities. From romantic suites to spacious beachfront apartments, every stay is elevated by personalized service, smart technology, and deep local knowledge.
Media Contact
Maria Rodriguez
Director of Communications
KTJ Krug LLC
Phone: 786-661-1715
Website:
