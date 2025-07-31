AUD/USD Forex Signal 31/07: RBA Rate Cut Hopes Rise (Chart)



Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6300.

Add a stop-loss at 0.6550. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6550. Add a stop-loss at 0.6300.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish viewBullish view

The AUD/USD exchange rate tumbled to its lowest level since June 24, following Australia's inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. It fell to a low of 0.6450, down by 2.50% from its highest point this year Reserve Decision and Australia Inflation Data

The AUD/USD exchange rate continued its strong downtrend after a report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed that the country's inflation dropped from 0.9% in Q1 to 0.7%. It dropped to 2.1% in Q2 from 2.4% on a YoY basis, the lowest level in years.

The trimmed and weighted mean inflation figures dropped to a multi-year low of 2.7%. While these numbers are higher than the RBA's target of 2.0%, it suggests that the RBA will likely decide to cut interest rates at its next meeting in August.

The AUD/USD pair also reacted to the latest retail sales and export and import prices data. These numbers showed that the country's retail sales rose from 0.2% in May to 0.3%, indicating that the economy is performing well.

The AUD/USD pair also reacted to the latest ADP jobs and US GDP data. According to ADP, the private sector created 104k in July, after shedding 23k a month earlier.

Another data showed that the economy expanded by 3% in Q2 after contracting by 0.5% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve left interest rate unchanged between 4.25% and 4.50%. Most FOMC members voted for the pause, with Michele Bowman and Christopher Waller dissenting. In their recent statements, they have noted that tariffs have not led to higher inflation as expected.

The AUD/USD exchange rate is expected to react to the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. The US will publish the latest nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical Analysis

The 12-hour chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rate has been in a strong downtrend in the past few days. It has plunged from the year-to-date high of 0.6618 to 0.6430 today. Most notably, the pair has moved below the ascending trendline, confirming a bearish breakdown.

The MACD indicator has moved below the zero line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped below the neutral point. It has also moved below the 50-period moving average.

The pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support at 0.6300, much lower than the current 0.6425.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.