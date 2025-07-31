Shamkhani Oil Empire Slapped With Record US Sanctions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The U. S. Treasury has placed sweeping sanctions on a sprawling oil‐trading and shipping network linked to Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, whose father, Ali Shamkhani, serves as adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The action, imposed on 30 July 2025, marks the most extensive Iran‐related sanctions package since 2018, covering more than 115 individuals, entities and vessels.

At the heart of the measures is Shamkhani's maritime empire, comprising 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels and 53 entities operating across 17 countries from Panama to Hong Kong. Officials contend the network funnels tens of billions of dollars in revenue from Iranian and Russian oil sales, largely to buyers in China, using aliases, front companies and falsified documentation to conceal ownership and origin.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the network as a prime example of elite Iranian circles using state influence for private gain while empowering Tehran's destabilising agenda, asserting that this is“the largest to‐date since the Trump Administration implemented our campaign of maximum pressure on Iran”.

Hossein-known in industry as“H”,“Hector” or, in travel documents,“Hugo Hayek”-is said to travel internationally using foreign passports and operate from the UAE and beyond. The Treasury report underscores his use of a web of shell enterprises and shipping registries in jurisdictions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE, Italy and Switzerland to obscure true control of assets.

The network's operations align with broader patterns observed in Iran's so‐called“ghost fleet.” Surveillance reports have documented vessels switching flags, deactivating AIS transponders, engaging in ship‐to‐ship oil transfers, blending cargoes mid‐voyage and falsifying bills of lading to evade detection. Such tactics enable covert deliveries to Chinese“teapot” refineries and other end‐users despite global sanctions.

The sanctions also extend to six firms based in India, accused of transacting petroleum and petrochemical goods with Iran worth approximately $220 million. U. S. officials warned these sanctions could strain trade relations and signal serious repercussions for firms ignoring sanctions diplomacy ][5]).

While the sanctions are intended to sever the flow of funds financing Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile and proxy capabilities, U. S. officials stopped short of declaring they will destabilise global oil markets. Still, they emphasised that the network's disruption would make it“much more difficult” for Tehran to covertly maintain oil sales via front companies and intermediaries.

Ali Shamkhani, previously sanctioned by the U. S. in 2020, remains a key figure in Iran's security establishment. Serving as a naval officer, former defence minister and head of the Supreme National Security Council until May 2023, he assumed the role of adviser to the supreme leader thereafter. His son's oil empire is widely seen as an extension of those elite institutional networks.

Industry observers say the sanctions package highlights the increasing difficulty in enforcing international measures against Iran's evolving evasion networks. The complexity, scale and global reach of Shamkhani's operations underscore the challenge of identifying and intercepting entities that operate invisibly across jurisdictional lines.

