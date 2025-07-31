Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QOC President Visits Visit Qatar Activation At Qatar Goodwood Festival

2025-07-31 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Visit Qatar activation at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in England.
The activation offered an elevated platform that showcased Qatar's rich heritage alongside its passion for equestrian excellence. The activation featured thoughtfully curated elements, including live illustrated portraits celebrating race day elegance, a bespoke leather stamping station for personalized keepsakes, and a heritage corner where visitors drew traditional Arabic proverbs from a pearl-diving basket, offering an authentic connection to Qatari storytelling.

