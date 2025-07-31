Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Record Breaking Rainfall Expected In August? Check
The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several areas, including delta districts, starting from August 2nd. Tamil Nadu Weatherman has stated that August is expected to witness record breaking rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather
While some districts in Tamil Nadu are experiencing scorching heat, many others are witnessing reduced heat with light rain and wind. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to changes in the speed of westerly winds.
Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal from August 2nd.
Heavy rainfall is also predicted in a few places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal on August 3rd. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected to lash out across the delta districts on August 4th.
On August 5th, heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and the southern districts of Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal.
The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu typically begins in mid-October. With the southwest monsoon intensifying in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu is also expected to experience heavy rainfall in August. Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Pradeep John, has predicted that August will witness record-breaking rainfall in the state.
In a post, he mentioned, "2 more days - time for interior Tamil Nadu to get much-needed rain. Going to be a great August for many districts."
In another post, he stated, "How many times do we see this in August, a low-pressure area forming. Rare to see a low form in early August off the Tamil Nadu coast. Best August we are going to get in 2025. Expect record-breaking for Tamil Nadu."
