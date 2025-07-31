403
Canada Intends To Recognize A Palestinian State In September
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at a meeting of the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, adding more pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.
The announcement came after France said last week it would recognize a Palestinian state, and a day after Britain said it would recognize the state at the UN if the fighting in Gaza, part of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, had not stopped by then.
"We are working ourselves with others, to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution, to not allow the facts on the ground, deaths on the ground, the settlements on the ground, the expropriations on the ground, to get to such an extent that this is not possible," Carney said.
He told reporters the planned move was predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reforms, including commitments to reform its governance and to hold general elections in 2026.
The announcements by some of Israel's closest allies reflect the growing international outrage over the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A global hunger monitor has warned that a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in the enclave.
The Gaza health ministry reported seven more hunger-related deaths on Wednesday, including a two-year-old girl with an existing health condition. The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said the Israeli military killed at least 50 people within three hours on Wednesday as they tried to get food from UN aid trucks coming into the northern Gaza Strip.
"Israel rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of Canada," said Israel's foreign ministry in a statement.
